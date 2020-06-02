USDCNH Still Capped by Bearish Trend Line

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 2, 2020 1:41 AM
11 views
Close up of USD vs China currency bank notes
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Those heightened tensions between the U.S. and China give no signs of softening in the near future.

In response to China imposing a controversial national security law on Hong Kong, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his government will end Hong Kong's preferential trade status.

Trump also said sanctions would be imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in eroding the city's autonomy.

Then, on Monday China reportedly ordered state-owned agencies to halt purchases of U.S. agriculture products putting the first phase trade deal with the U.S. in jeopardy.  

While further exchanges of actions and rhetoric between the two biggest economies in the world are expected, the U.S. dollar is weakening against the Chinese yuan. 

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/CNH (CNH means Chinese Yuan in the offshore market) marked on May 27 a recent high of 7.1964, which was last seen in September 2019.

Market chart demonstrating USD/CNH Still Capped Produced By Bearish Trend Line by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

In fact, the declining trend line drawn from that high on May 27 remains intact.

A return to the Immediate Support at 7.1205 (a low seen this morning) would expose the Next Support at 7.1045 (a key support level seen in May).

Only a clear break above the Overhead Key Resistance at 7.1380 would bring about a bullish reversal for the greenback against the yuan. 
 
 
Related tags: CNH Dollar Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
Today 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
Today 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
Today 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
Today 11:44 AM
GBP/USD, Gold forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CNH articles

Research
The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
By:
Matt Simpson
October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      JOLTS job openings - an employment miss (not to be missed)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 4, 2022 11:52 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        JOLTS job openings - an employment miss (not to be missed)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 4, 2022 11:52 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.