Will a Brexit deal unleash the FTSE 100

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 24, 2020 4:42 AM
1 views
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

How has the FTSE 100 performed in 2020?

It has been a turbulent year for global markets thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and, whilst we are some way from getting back to normal, many have already managed to recoup their losses. The S&P 500, DJIA, and the MCSI World Index all hit new record highs on December 17.

The DAX has also recovered all its pandemic-induced losses to hit new highs and is now up 1.5% since the start of the year, outperforming the wider region considering the Euro STOXX 50 index is down 6.5%.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 has failed to stage such a recovery and is still down 15% year-to-date. The main reason it has underperformed is because it has been plagued by Brexit uncertainty, and the risks associated with Brexit are considered greater for the UK than the EU.

Start trading the FTSE 100 and other indices today.

How could a Brexit deal impact the FTSE 100?

A last-minute Brexit deal would help remove the biggest cloud of doubt that has lingered over UK equities for the last four years. The immediate reaction to any deal being announced would therefore be positive for the index and allow it to start recovering at a quicker rate.

However, the index is likely to remain volatile as everyone dives into the text of what is likely to be a hefty document. For markets, any deal is better than a no-deal, but the devil will be in the detail.

Any deal would aim to minimise disruption, but it wouldn’t mean everything would continue as normal and many businesses would still have to adapt to changes introduced overnight on January 1. For example, the services industry – which accounts for 80% of UK employment – is not expected to be covered by a last-minute deal.

Plus, there is the role of the pound to consider. Sterling has proven more sensitive to Brexit talks, strengthening on hopes of a deal and weakening when one looks unlikely. The FTSE 100 prefers a weaker pound considering over 70% of their revenues are made abroad, allowing them to benefit when they convert their overseas earnings into softer sterling.

Therefore, a stronger pound in the event of a deal could limit the FTSE 100, but it is unlikely to prevent the FTSE 100 heading higher over the longer-term in the event of a deal as appetite for UK equities increases. Today, with a deal expected imminently, the FTSE 100 is broadly flat in early trade while the pound has rallied 0.5% against the euro and 0.6% against the dollar.

Uncertainty is why the FTSE 100 has lagged other indices this year, but a last-minute deal would start to bring the clarity needed to reinstall confidence and allow the FTSE 100 to catch up.

However, Brexit is not the only headwind to the FTSE 100 and other indices. The coronavirus pandemic is far from over and the focus next year will switch to the speed at which countries can vaccinate their citizens and get their economies back up and running.

How to trade Brexit

You can start trading the opportunities presented by Brexit by opening a Forex.com account here.


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: FOMC, BOE and SNB meetings in full view
Today 12:12 AM
Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
March 17, 2023 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
March 17, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Close-up of market chart
European Open: Sentiment improves as contagion fears from SVB collapse subside
By:
Matt Simpson
March 13, 2023 05:43 AM
    Research
    European Open: FTSE bulls eye break of 8k, USD/CAD turns resistance into support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 28, 2023 04:36 AM
      Research
      European Open: FTSE bulls eye break of 8k, USD/CAD turns resistance into support
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2023 04:36 AM
        Jobs
        European Open: FTSE bulls eye new highs, NFP on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 3, 2023 04:45 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.