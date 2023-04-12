GBP/USD, USD/CAD forecasts: Two trades to watch
Fiona Cincotta April 12, 2023 8:22 AM
GBP/USD rises ahead of US inflation data, BoE’s Bailey. USD/CAD falls ahead of BoC & US CPI.
GBP/USD rises ahead of US inflation data, BoE’s Bailey
- IMF forecasts 0.3% contracting for UK in 2023
- US CPI expected to cool to 5.2% YoY
- GBP/USD needs to rise above 1.2450 to extend gains
GHBP/USD is rising for a second straight session as investors shrug off the dismal IMF forecast, which sees the UK economy contracting by 0.3% in 2023, the worst performing G20 countries, as inflation remains elevated.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak twice today, and investors will be watching for clues over the future path of rate hikes.
However, the main focus will be on US inflation which will set expectations for the May FPMC meeting.
CPI is expected to cool to 5.2% YoY, a 17-month low, down from 6% in February. However, core inflation is expected to be stickier and actually rise to 5.6% YoY, up from 5.5%.
Heading into the meeting, the market is pricing in 66% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in May. Should inflation, particularly core inflation, which is still 2.5 times the Fed’s 2% target, prove to be stickier than feared, then rate hike bets could rise, lifting the USD.
Where next for GBP/USD?
GBP/USD trades above its month-old rising trendline, which combined with the bullish RSI and the supportive moving averages, keep buyers hopeful of further gains.
The pair trades just below 1.2450 a resistance level that has capped gains on several occasions since November. A rise above this level is needed to extend the bullish run up to 1.2525, the April high. Beyond here 1.2667, the May high.
On the downside, a move below the rising trendline opens the door to support at 1.2290, the April low, which could offer strong support. A break below here exposes the 50 & 100 sma at 1.2185.
USD/CAD falls ahead of BoC & US CPI
- BoC expected to keep rates on pause at 4.5%
- Could signal it is prepared to hike again if needed
- USD/CAD tests multi-month rising trendline
USD/CAD is falling for a third straight session amid USD weakness, rising oil prices and as investors look ahead to the BoC interest rates decision.
The BoC It's widely expected to leave interest rates at 4.5% as inflation cooled to 5.2% . The continued pause will give the central bank the opportunity to assess the impact of its steep rate hiking cycle on the economy.
Despite inflation falling to its lowest level in 13 months, economic data keeps surprising to the upside. The jobs market remains hot with abundant vacancies, and wage pressures remain strong. Early estimates point to economic growth of 2.8% defying predictions of a stalling economy or possible recession.
As a result, today’s meeting could see the central bank say that it is prepared to resume lifting interest rates if necessary.
Oil prices also continued to support the loonie, jumping 2% yesterday as the market considers that peak US interest rates are near, and despite data showing a surprise build in inventories.
In addition to the BoC and oil prices US inflation data is likely to be a key driver for the pair and less so the minutes to the March FOMC.
Where next for USD/CAD?
USD/CAD trades around a weekly low and is testing the multi-month rising trendline. Sellers could look for a meaningful move below this support, which exposes the 200 sma and the April low at 1.34. Follow-through selling from here brings 1.3325 the January low into target ahead of 1.3260 the 2023 low.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery would need to rise above 1.35, the psychological level to attack 1.3540-60 resistance zone, the 50 & 100 sma, and the weekly high.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.