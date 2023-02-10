Two trades to watch: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Fiona Cincotta February 10, 2023 8:09 AM
GBP/USD falls as the UK contracts in December. USD/CAD looks to US consumer confidence & CAD jobs data.
GBP/USD falls as the UK contracts in December
GBP/USD is falling amid USD strength and as investors digest the latest UK GBP data.
UK Q4 GDP stalled at 0% after contracting -0.3% QoQ in Q3, meaning that the UK economy narrowly avoided a recession in the final three months of the year. However, on a monthly basis, GDP contracted 0.3% MoM, a slowdown that was likely the result of strikes across the country.
The near-term outlook remains depressed as household incomes are squeezed by high inflation and rising interest rates. According to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, inflation isn’t expected to start falling significantly until the second half of the year, which means that a sustained recovery will start taking place much later in the year.
Recession fears, along with ongoing strikes and Brexit concerns, could keep the pound weighed down.
Meanwhile, the USD is pushing higher in risk-off trade and after a slew of hawkish Fed speakers across the week. Attention will now turn to the US Michigan consumer confidence.
Where next for GBP/USD?
GBP/USD rebounded lower from 1.2450 last week, falling below the 50 & 100 sma and the multi-month rising trendline support.
The price found support on the 200 sma at 1.1960, which now acts as the hurdle below which bears need to push the price in order to create a lower low. Below here 1.1840 the 2023 low comes into play.
On the upside, buyers could look for a rise over the 50 sma at 1.2185. Beyond here the rising trendline resistance at 1.2290 could come into play ahead of the 1.2440 2023 high.
USD/CAD looks to US consumer confidence & CAD jobs data
USD/CAD is holding steady, around 1.3450, after two days of gains, as investors look ahead to US consumer confidence data and the Canadian jobs report.
The US dollar has risen this week after Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, have suggested that US interest rates need to rise further in order to rein in inflation which is still over three times the feds target level.
U.S. Michigan consumer confidence is expected to rise to 65 in February, up from 64.5 in the previous month. Consumers have so far had a bright start to 2023 as inflation cools and financial conditions improve. Rising consumer confidence could fuel hawkish Fed bets.
Meanwhile, falling oil prices are keeping the loonie pressurized ahead of the labour market report. Expectations are for a tick higher in unemployment to 5.1%, from 5%, and the change in employment is expected to rise 15k after 104k in the previous month.
The data comes after the BoC indicated that its rate hiking cycle could have finished. With this in mind, a much stronger jobs report, particularly wage growth, could reignite rate hike bets and boost the CAD. Meanwhile, a softer jobs report could weigh on the loonie, particularly if US consumer confidence rises.
Where next for USD/CAD?
After breaking out of a falling wedge pattern, USD/CAD is consolidating around weekly highs. The RSI is above 50, supporting further gains.
Buyers could look for a rise over 1.35, the 50 sma, and January 18 high to extend the bullish run towards 1.3685, the 2023 high.
On the flip side, a break below 13350, the weekly low, could expose the 100 sma at 1.3270 and 1.3235 ,the 200 sma. A break below here would be significant given that the price has traded above the 200 sma since June last year.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.