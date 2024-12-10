AUD/USD: Rate cut bets rise as RBA signals confidence in inflation progress

AUD/USD faces fresh pressure after the RBA's dovish shift raises rate cut bets, with traders now eyeing a potential move in February. A break below key support could see the pair test new lows as the outlook for the Aussie darkens.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 11:15 PM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • RBA signals growing confidence in achieving inflation target
  • Traders boost odds of a 25bps rate cut in February to two-in-three chance
  • AUD/USD drops sharply, testing key uptrend support below 0.6400

RBA’s pending pivot

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is edging closer to cutting interest rates, signalling growing confidence that inflation is sustainably moving towards its 2.5% target. The bank also dropped the phrase about not ruling anything in or out, suggesting the next rate move could still be higher, but this shift is telling.

Contrast the tone of that the RBA said last month: “This reinforces the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation and the Board is not ruling anything in or out. Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the Board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range.”

To what it said today: “Recent data on inflation and economic conditions are still consistent with these forecasts, and the Board is gaining some confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards target.”

While it reiterated that underlying inflation remains "too high," there were several dovish tweaks in the December statement.

It noted wage pressures had eased “more than expected” and that some of the upside risks to inflation “appear to have eased.” It added that incomes and consumption had recovered “a little slower than forecast.”

The bank acknowledged recent data on economic activity have been mixed, “but on balance softer than expected.”

Telling.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Traders boost February rate cut odds

RBA OIS Dec 10 2024

Source: Bloomberg

There’s been a distinct market shift in response to the dovish remarks with traders boosting the probability of the RBA beginning its easing cycle when it meets in February.

Swaps markets put the probability of a 25bps cut on February 18 at 63%, up from less than 50% prior to the statement. A total of three cuts are priced by the end of 2025, an outcome that would leave the cash rate at 3.60%.

Between now and then, the key domestic release will be the December quarter inflation report in late January. To continue progress towards the RBA’s 2.5% inflation target, a 0.7% reading for the trimmed mean measure would go a long way to cementing the first cut of the cycle. Softening labour market indicators, especially unemployment, would also add to confidence that inflation will not only decline to target but stay there.

Nearer term, there will be plenty of interest in RBA governor Michele Bullock's press conference that begins at 3.30pm AEDT. 

AUD/USD teeters on key support

AUD Dec 10 2024

Source: TradingView

Already under pressure heading into the RBA thanks to a muted market response to China’s latest stimulus measures, AUD/USD tumbled upon the release of the policy statement, seeing it retest key uptrend support just below .6400.

As things stand, the failure and steep reversal from above .6455 hints that downside may prove easier than upside near-term, if uptrend support gives way. A break of that level could spark a run down to .6385 – the nadir of the Japanese market meltdown in August – with the November 2023 low of .6270 the next level after that.

Momentum signals are providing mixed signals near-term, placing increased emphasis on price signals for directional clues.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUD/USD RBA

Latest market news

Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
Yesterday 10:49 PM
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
Yesterday 10:05 PM
GBP/USD Outlook Hinges on Break of December Opening Range
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 07:40 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:04 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:45 AM
      Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:49 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.