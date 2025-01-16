Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce

Bearish momentum intensified for USD/JPY on Wednesday thanks to a softer core CPI print, and there could be further losses to come looking at price action. And that could pave the way for a cheeky bounce on the Nikkei.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:26 PM
Downward trend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Odds of a Fed cut arriving this year rose slightly following the release of Decembers CPI figures, which saw core inflation soften to a 6-month low of 0.2% m/m, compared with 0.3% expected and prior. This follows on from softer PPI figures earlier in the week.

 

Fed fund futures now imply a 44.7% chance of a Fed cut in Jube, up from 42.6 ahead of the release. The 1.9 percentage point raise might not seem much, but it was enough to trigger a risk-on rally on Wall Street, with Nasdaq futures rising 2.2% to a 5-day high and the S&P 500 rallying 1.8% during its best day in nine weeks. Dow futures rose 0.5% and chalked up a third bullish day in a row.

 

The USD was dragged lower by yields on dovish-Fed bets and the Japanese yen was the strongest performer.

 

20250116moversFX

 

  

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

Odds favour another robust employment report for Australia, given that has been the trend for well over a year. But expect markets to punce on any scraps of weakness in the data to try and justify a February RBA cut following last week’s soft trimmed-mean CPI print. Even if unemployment rises to 4% from 3.9%, it would only have returned to where it was the month prior.

 

  • 10:50 – JP PPI
  • 11:30 – AU employment report
  • 18:00 – UK GDP m/m, index of services, industrial production, construction output, manufacturing production, trade balance
  • 18:00 – DE CPI
  • 23:30 – ECB Publishes Account of Monetary Policy Meeting
  • 00:30 – US Jobless claims, retail sales
  • 03:00 – FOMC member Williams speaks

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

It was the worst day for USD/JPY in over six weeks, with its bearish engulfing day slamming prices to its range lows and hinting at further downside. I don’t think this calls for a significant top given markets are still not confident with Fed cuts, but it could aid part of a healthy correction after bulls failed to take USD/JPY to fresh highs last week. A small shooting star marked a false breakout on Friday despite a strong NFP report, and momentum is clearly turning south.

 

A bearish divergence also formed on with the daily RSI (14) and we’ve now seen a daily close beneath the 20-day EMA, which put me on guard for an eventual break beneath 156, to bring the 50-day EMA (154.86) and monthly pivot point (154.63) into focus.

20250116usdjpy

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (4-hour chart):

Wednesday’s low marked a false break of the December 24 low, and USD/JPY is now trying to find support around the weekly S1 pivot. Take note that the false break was accompanied by heavy selling volume which means shorts are trapped and more likely to close out (and fuel a bounce) if prices tick higher today.

 

But that could allow bears to reconsider reloading at higher levels in anticipation of a move down to the 50-day EMA / monthly pivot point.

 

The bias is to fade into moves up towards the 157 area.

20250116usdjpyH4

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

Nikkei 225 futures technical analysis:

The Nikkei has been stuck in a sideways range since October, although a swing low may have formed above the monthly S1 around 38,000 with a small bullish engulfing day. A move to 39,000 or the monthly pivot point (39,230) appears to be on the cards.

 

Note the high-volume node (HVN) at 38,500 which shows the most traded price by volume in the consolidation. Such levels can act as support, so any pullback towards it could be favourable for bulls seeking a move up towards 39,200.

20250116nikkei

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session USD/JPY Forex Nikkei

Latest market news

USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Today 10:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Today 07:01 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
Today 06:20 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Today 05:30 PM
SPX Jumps, Yields Soften After CPI Data
Today 04:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:45 PM
    gold_05
    Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
      banks_05
      ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 12:31 AM
        Research
        USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 7, 2025 10:31 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.