BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead

For the first week in a while, US data is not dominating the market focus. With a key US inflation report and FOMC meeting freshly in the rear-view mirror, markets can now shift attention to domestic data. Three top-tier central banks meet next week, including the RBA on Tuesday, followed by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday. UK inflation data on Wednesday could set the tone for what to expect at future BOE meetings. Flash PMIs across Asia, Europe, and the US then close out the week, which can shape expectations for future growth and inflationary pressures.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 13, 2024 9:11 PM
banks_02
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

For the first week in a while, US data is not dominating the market focus. With a key US inflation report and FOMC meeting freshly in the rear-view mirror, markets can now shift attention to domestic data. Three top-tier central banks meet next week, including the RBA on Tuesday, followed by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday. UK inflation data on Wednesday could set the tone for what to expect at future BOE meetings. Flash PMIs across Asia, Europe, and the US then close out the week, which can shape expectations for future growth and inflationary pressures.

                                                                                  

The week ahead: Economic calendar

20240612weekaheadFX

 

  

The week ahead: Key themes and events

  • UK inflation
  • BOE interest rate decision
  • SNB interest rate decision
  • RBA interest rate decision
  • Flash PMIs

 

UK inflation

Hopes that inflation would cool enough to justify the BOE cutting rates in June or August were dashed in the May inflation report. Core CPI rose 0.9% m/m, its fastest pace in 15 months, and remains nearly twice the BOE's 2% target at 3.9% y/y. Earnings also remain elevated, which makes cutting rates difficult.

However, employment data continues to worsen, with claimant and unemployment levels rising while job growth continues to contract. Should inflation slow, I suspect bets of a rate cut for August or September will grow. But inflation may need to fall significantly to revive bets of a June cut. Either way, it could weigh heavily on GBP/USD. Whereas another uncomfortably hot inflation report likely supports the British pound, it also makes things tricky for the BOE on a monetary policy front and for Rishi Sunak on a political front ahead of the UK election.

Trader’s watchlist: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100

20240614ukData

 

BOE interest rate decision

Eyes will therefore be on Wednesday's inflation report, as it will shape expectations for whether the BOE might signal a cut in the coming meetings. To illustrate the potential impact of Wednesday's CPI report on BOE expectations, we can observe that the OIS (overnight index swap) curve surged following the hotter-than-expected May inflation report. While the OIS curve is now moving lower, indicating a repricing of BOE cut expectations, it still remains elevated compared to levels before the May CPI report.

My guess is that the BOE will not (or at least should not) hint at a cut, given their track record of over-promising and under-delivering action throughout the entire post-pandemic cycle. But that's just my opinion.

Trader’s watchlist: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100

20240612ukOIS

 

SNB interest rate decision

GDP in Switzerland exceeded expectations, and SNB President Jordan recently stated that a weaker Swiss franc could reignite inflation. This dampened expectations of another rate cut and sparked speculation that the central bank could intervene to support the currency. Currently, this seems unlikely. The odds of a cut at the upcoming meeting have dropped from roughly 80% a few weeks ago to about 33% this week.

Market positioning for Swiss franc bears is near a historical extreme. Asset managers reached a record level of net-short exposure a few weeks ago (although this has pulled back), and large speculators reached their second-highest level of net-short exposure last week. If the SNB views a weaker Swiss franc as a threat to inflation, it seems unlikely they will cut rates or provide a dovish tone at next week's meeting.

Trader’s watchlist: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

20240612cotCHF

 

RBA interest rate decision

The composite PMIs provide an overall picture of a particular region or economy and include individual reports for the manufacturing and services sectors. With many central banks concerned with services inflation, it is the services report that can cause the bigger reaction. Particularly if the headline figures are accompanied by higher prices paid, as it quashes hopes of central bank rate cuts. Key PMI reports for all major regions will be released by S&P Global on Friday, allowing traders to focus on respective forex pairs in hopes of a divergent theme between economies. For example, a strong report from the US and a weaker report from Europe could be bearish for EUR/USD.

Trader’s watchlist: AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY, AUD/JPY, ASX 200

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q2 2024

 

Flash Purchase Manager Index (PMIs) for Asia, Europe and the US

The composite PMIs provide an overall picture of a particular region or economy, but also include individual reports for the manufacturing and services sectors. With many central banks concerned with services inflation, it is this report that can cause the bigger reaction. Particularly if the headline figures are accompanied with higher prices paid, as it quashes hopes of central bank cuts. With key PMI reports being released on Friday for al major regions by S&P Global on Friday, it allows traders to focus on respective forex pairs in hopes of a divergent theme between economies. For example, a hot report from the US and weaker report from Europe could be bearish for EUR/USD.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, FTSE, DAX, STOXX, Nikkei, ASX 200

20240614pmis

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Week ahead Central Bank BOE SNB RBA PMI

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Defends 2022 Low
Today 07:55 PM
GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Today 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Today 05:06 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: PM Trudeau Resigns, USD/CAD Uptrend Intact
Today 04:20 PM
Silver Forecast: Can XAG/USD Surpass $35 in 2025?
Today 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    trading floor
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 8, 2024 11:51 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 1, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: Upside Risk and Wars vs Sunday's OPEC Meeting
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 24, 2024 01:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.