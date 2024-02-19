GBP/USD drifts lower amid a lack of data

GBP/USD struggles around 1.26, holding onto last week's losses. The pair could continue to drift lower amid a quiet UK economic calendar. This week, US FOMC minutes and UK services PMI data will be in focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 19, 2024 10:54 AM
united_kingdom_03
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD drifts lower amid a lack of data

  • GBP/USD holds onto last week’s losses
  • A quiet economic calendar could see GBP slip lower
  • GBP/USD trades caught between the 20 & 200 SMA

The pound slipped lower last week for a third straight week after a mixed batch of data and is holding onto those losses on Monday as investors look ahead to a relatively quiet economic calendar ahead.

Last week, data showed that the UK economy slipped into a technical recession in the final quarter of 2023. However, a strong rebound in retail sales suggests that the recession could be shallow and short-lived if consumer strength continues.

This week sees very little in the way of economic data, with just GfK consumer confidence and PMI data in focus towards the end of the week. Investors will be watching the services PMI closely for signs of continued strength in the sector, which picked up further in January to 54.3 with a level 50 separating expansion from contraction.

Last week, Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann and chief economist Huw Pill warned over persistent service inflation continuing to be a major concern for price pressures.

The Bank of England policymakers continue to push back against expectations of an early interest rate cut, which is helping to keep the pound relatively well supported versus the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the US dollar rose again versus its major peers in the previous week, boosted by hotter-than-expected PPI inflation. Meanwhile, Jerome Powell also said that the Fed would like to see more evidence of inflation cooling towards the 2% target before cutting rates.

Today, the US markets are closed for the Presidents Day public holiday, so trading volumes are low. The main focus will be the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, which could provide further insight as to when the Federal Reserve might be considering its first rate cut. According to the CME fed watch tool, the market is pricing in the first rate cut in June.

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD trades towards the lower part of a symmetrical triangle and is caught between the 200 and 20 SMA while the RSI remains in the 40 – 60 zone, pointing to consolidation.

A breakout trade could see sellers look to break below the 200 SMA dynamic support at 1.2565, also the rising trendline support. Below here sellers will look to take out 1.25 to create a lower low and extend losses towards 1.24.

Meanwhile, buyers will look to rise above the 20 SMA at 1.2640 before testing 1.2690, last week’s high, and 1.2730, the falling trendline resistance. Above here, 1.28, the January high comes back into focus.

GBP/USD forecast chart

Related tags: GBP/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
December 13, 2024 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
December 13, 2024 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
December 13, 2024 05:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_kingdom_02
Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 29, 2024 03:01 PM
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Eight-Week Breakdown Testing Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    November 23, 2024 10:00 PM
      germany_01
      DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 19, 2024 09:46 AM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil, Stocks Weekly Technical Outlook
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 18, 2024 05:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.