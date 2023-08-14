Gold analysis: Metal off lows but pressure remains

Gold hit its lowest level since June at just above $1900, before bouncing off its lows. The metal has been coming under pressure in recent months because of several reasons, but mainly due to long-dated bond yields remaining elevated is Europe and US, and the fact that the dollar has been trending higher in the last 4 weeks or so.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 14, 2023 12:11 PM
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Rising yields and dollar hurt metal
  • Will dollar respond to US data this week?
  • Gold technical analysis: Drop below $1900 looks increasingly likely

Gold hit its lowest level since June at just above $1900, before bouncing off its lows. The metal has been coming under pressure in recent months because of several reasons, but mainly due to long-dated bond yields remaining elevated is Europe and US, and the fact that the dollar has been trending higher in the last 4 weeks or so.

Will we see the dollar weaken this week? Well, that depends a lot on the direction of risk appetite, as anything else.

 

Will dollar respond to US data this week?

 

The slightly softer inflation numbers and a weaker headline jobs report we saw last week failed to cause the dollar to go lower. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether this week’s US retail sales on Tuesday, or the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday among several other second-tier data releases throughout the week, will have any major impact.  So, we have had pockets of weakness in US data, which should have undermined the dollar and underpin gold, but hasn’t.  

So why is the dollar remaining supported?

It could be that the dollar is finding support because of the weakness observed in some equity markets, most notably in China. Here, equities and renminbi both continue to struggle, putting pressure on the positively correlating markets such as the Aussie and kiwi, and thus indirectly boosting the US dollar and undermining gold. Concerns surrounding the perilous financial state of some of China’s largest property developers and the nation’s post pandemic economic struggles have dented investor sentiment.

Also keeping the dollar supported is the economic struggles elsewhere around the world, discouraging investors from building long positions in foreign currencies – although we are starting to see signs of resilience in some economies, for example the UK. Perhaps investors are waiting to see more evidence that the US economy is on a clear downward trajectory, before shunning the dollar again. So, it is important to look for signs of a slowing economy, and not just inflation figures, if you are a dollar bear. 

The Fed itself needs more conviction that it is winning the fight against inflation, as some members continue to warn that the central bank still has “more work to do” on prices.  Last week saw core inflation ease a tad further to 4.7% while the headline rate edged higher because of base effects to 3.2%, albeit this was better than expected. Price pressures abated nearly across all components, expect the housing market. With interest rates being high, this isn’t going to last very long – we think. And the market agrees, as the probability of another rate hike fell even further.

 

Gold technical analysis

Gold has fallen in the past 2 weeks and prior to that, there was no clean trend for the metal. The short-term technical outlook therefore remains bearish until we see a clear bullish reversal pattern. With that in mind, the next downside target for gold remains at $1900, the next round handle where we also have the 200-day moving average coming into play.

But with a lack of bullish momentum, prices may need to fall more in the short-term before gold becomes inexpensive in the eyes of the bulls. There’s undoubtedly a lot of sell stop orders below the June low at $1893. This area could be swept soon, given the growing bearish momentum.

On the upside, well there lots of overhead resistance levels, but the most important level is around $1930ish, where we have the 21-day exponential average also coming into play.  

But if you zoom out from the recent short-term price action, you will notice that the long-term technical levels on gold are holding, and the metal may push higher again in the not-too-distant future. The bulls must wait for a bullish signal, though, rather than pre-empt any moves as the recent price action has not been too convincing.

Still, it is important not to get too bearish until there is more evidence that the metal has indeed topped out. With the 200-day average sloping upwards, and gold holding its own above the key $1900 support level, there’s still hope for gold bulls, despite the recent bearish price action.

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Latest market news

2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Today 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Today 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:00 PM
    Gold Sand
    Gold Update: China's Stimulus Limits Bearish Action
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    December 10, 2024 09:00 PM
      gold_01
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 6, 2024 06:29 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls in Retreat Post-Trump
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 16, 2024 05:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.