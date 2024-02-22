Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery

China’s state-endorsed equity market recovery continues to go from strength to strength, building upon a lengthy and growing list of measures being rolled out by policymakers designed to coerce traders into buying. Perhaps the broader bear market trend may be coming to an end?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 21, 2024 8:21 PM
china_07
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Chinese stocks have rebounded strongly since returning from the Lunar New Year break
  • Additional measures to support buying activity have been reportedly rolled out by policymakers in recent days
  • China’s A50 is testing the downtrend it’s been in since 2021. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has also managed to overcome sellers at 16400.

China’s state-endorsed equity market recovery continues to go from strength to strength, building upon a lengthy and growing list of measures being rolled out by policymakers designed to coerce traders into buying.

While there are valid claims to call the rebound manufactured, fake or unsustainable, seemingly punishing those inclined to sell, no one can deny it isn’t working. It is.

There’s evidence foreign investors are starting to return after an initial reluctance to participate, contributing to some mainland indices posting their longest winning streaks in more than a year either side of the Lunar New Year break.

However, there are numerous hurdles to overcome, including breaking the ugly downtrend Chinese stocks have been in since the first wave of the pandemic passed in early 2021. Ever since it’s been one-way traffic.

Until now, perhaps.

Chinese stock indices testing long-running bearish trend

Having added over 12% from the lows struck in January, the China A50 index is threatening to break its long-running downtrend, providing another potential positive to spark further inflows should the bear trend finally break.

As seen in the A50 futures chart below, the first test was unsuccessful with gains fading away after initially breaking through on Thursday. However, the reversal was hardly significant, suggesting buyers and sellers may tango again today, especially if China’s ‘National Team’ decides to intervene.

Whatever happens, the proximity to the trendline opens the door to numerous trade setups depending in how the price action evolves. The bias now is higher, putting traders on alert for a break of not only the downtrend but also the 200-day moving average located slightly above.

Market Outlook Indices

Key level provides two-way trade ideas

Personally, given how poorly the market has traded over the years without state-backed assistance, I’d like to see a break and close above the 200DMA before initiating a long position, allowing for a stop to be placed below both for protection against a potential reversal. On the topside, futures peaked around 12280 back in November, making that the first upside target. Above, futures did plenty of work either side of 13060 in the second half of 2023 with the triple top of 13520 the next level after that.

2024-02-22_11-52-24 A50

Should the upside momentum start to reverse from these levels, it provides an opportunity to initiate shot positions – with a stop above the trendline and 200DMA -- targeting a potential retest of the lows hit earlier this year. 11375 is the fist level I’d be watching on the downside with the 50DMA not far below that.

Hang Seng clears sellers parked above 16400

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is another Chinese market that’s rebounded, although it’s move has been more of a grind rather than a surge, leaving it someway off retesting the downtrend it’s been in since 2021. However, having overcome stubborn resistance at 16400 on Wednesday, the proximity to that level provides another interesting setup for bulls.

The price action following the topside break was not overly convincing, with Hang Seng futures reversing hard later in the session after initially trading up to as high as 16800. The early moves on Thursday may provide clues as to how the index will fare for the session.

If 16400 holds, it will allow traders to go long, with a stop below, targeting a push back to 16800 or even 17200 depending on whether we see an early thrust. With minor uptrend support and 50-day moving average not far below 16400, the setup for a potential short is not compelling around these levels.

hang seng Feb 22

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Equities Hang Seng China A50 China

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
    downtrend chart
    Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 5, 2024 02:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Weekly equities forecast: Nike, Carnival & Tesco
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 29, 2024 11:07 PM
        stocks_02
        Weekly Equities Forecast: Costco, Micron Technologies & AutoZone
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 21, 2024 02:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.