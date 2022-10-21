Is the Fed about to slow the pace of tightening?

Will today’s “leak” to the WSJ be the straw that breaks the camels back regarding the US Dollar and US rates?

October 21, 2022 11:23 AM
Federal reserve name plaque on building

On Friday morning, the US dollar and yields were soaring.  The US Dollar Index was approaching 114.00 again and US 10-year yields were screaming at 4.335%, its highest level since June 2008!  Markets seemed as though they may have been getting a little ahead of themselves in terms of interest rate expectations.  Enter Nick Timiraos. 

Nick’s articles sometimes move the markets, as it is suspected that the Fed “whispers” messages for him to publish.  Back in June, during the Fed’s blackout period before its FOMC meeting, Nick released an article that suggested the Fed was going to hike rates by 75bps.  Markets were expecting a hike of 50bps.  During Powell’s press conference that followed the FOMC meeting, Powell admitted that he wanted to get the message to the markets that a 75bps hike was coming.  Today, Timiraos and the WSJ released an article suggesting that the Fed will hike the Fed Funds rate once again by 75bps, AND possibly begin to discuss how to bring rate hikes down to only 50bps at its December meeting.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) and many of its counter currencies, along with yields, quickly reversed.  The DXY went from being up 101 pips at a high print of 113.94 down to unchanged on the day near 112.94.  Notice that the Index was breaking out of a consolidating triangle as the news it the wires.  If today’s inverted hammer holds, it may prove to be a false breakout and price may move to test the lows form Wednesday at 111.91.

20221021 dxy daily

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

The same be said for bond yields.  If the Fed threatens to begin slowing the pace of rate hikes, bond yields may begin moving lower. Notice how 10-yer yields have been moving higher in an ascending wedge.  The expectation is that yields would break lower out of the pattern. However, on Thursday yields broke above the top trendline.  Is this a false breakout?  The action in yields after the article hit the wires is similar to that of the DXY.  Yields were making new highs and quickly reversed.  If the inverted hammer holds on the day, yields could be moving back inside the wedge and test the bottom trendline of the pattern near 3.85%.  Also notice that the RSI is diverging yields, indicating they may be ready for a correction.

20221021US 10year yields

Source: Tradingivew, Stone X

Will today’s “leak” to the WSJ be the straw that breaks the camels back regarding the US Dollar and US rates? Markets will most likely have to wait until the official meeting on November 2nd to find out, however traders are on notice.  And if Nick Timiraos’s previous articles are any indication, the Fed may be slowing the pace of rate hikes sooner rather than later!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY Yields Fed

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
Today 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff
Today 03:00 AM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
Today 01:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bitcoin Consolidates Near $100K – Will We See a Christmas Rally? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 14, 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff
By:
David Song
Today 03:00 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:00 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY weekly outlook: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.