USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025

The latest batch of ISM reports have been released for December, and they’re not looking good for rate cuts. And that's keeping the USD supported and AUD/USD under pressure.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:31 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With traders slowly returning to their desks following the extended break over Christmas, December’s ISM and PMI figures may not have receive their usual levels of attention. But with inflationary pressures now quite apparent, perhaps they will.

 

ISM services increased 2 points in December to 54.1, but more importantly the ‘prices paid’ index expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years at 64.4. Its 6.2 month-over-month increase was also its fastest in 11 months. Business activity was also up 4.5 points to 58.2 and new orders up marginally by 0.5 points to 54.2.

 

20250108ismServices

 

One survey respondent noted that “inflation levels seem to be increasing, thus dimming hopes of interest rate cuts”. And I would say that respondent is right on the money, given the robustness of the US economy. While there was some excitement on Monday that Trump’s tariffs may not be as aggressive as originally feared (and therefore his policies less inflationary), this does nothing to stifle the inflationary pressures already building in the latest ISM services figures.

 

Furthermore, ISM manufacturing beat expectations by 0.9 points and contracted at its slowest pace since March. Prices paid and new orders also expanded at 52.5. The S&P Global manufacturing figures also had manufacturing’s contraction slowing and beating expectations by 1.1 points.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

20250108usd

 

And this has kept traders open to the prospects that the Fed may not be in a position to cut rates at all this year. Fed fund futures currently imply just a 44.8% chance of a 25bp cut in June, and this has helped the USD index recoup some of Monday’s losses.

 

The weekly chart remains firmly bullish although there is a hesitancy for it to simply break above its 2024 high. The daily chart has found support at its 20-day EMA and seems to be an area bulls favour for dips at present. But with liquidity still on the thin side, we may be on for smaller ranges.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

 

AUD/USD index technical analysis

The Australian dollar is staring down a bearish gun with the potential for a break beneath its 2022 low on the cards. However, if I am correct in assuming that the USD will refrain from an immediate break of its 2024 high for now, we could find that AUD/USD bears may be lulled into a bear trap with any move below 0.6170 for AUD/USD over the near term.

 

Therefore, bulls could consider dips towards the 2022 low area in anticipation for a shakeout and bounce towards 63c, before its next leg lower. Unless of course Trump plays very nicely and prompts a bounce for risk from arguably oversold levels. But given the magnitude of the fall from 69c, an eventual break beneath the 2022 low and move to 60c appears to be on the cards.

20250108audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD USD ISM

Latest market news

USD/JPY Clears December High Ahead of US NFP Report
Today 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
Today 08:14 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
Today 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Rejected…So Far
Today 07:31 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX
Today 07:15 PM
GBP/USD Recovery Keeps 2024 Range Intact
Today 04:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD stands firm as ISM services delivers a sobering start to 2025
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:31 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 18, 2024 10:16 PM
        Research
        ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 17, 2024 10:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.