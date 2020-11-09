09 11 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 9, 2020 9:03 AM
4 views
Graph showing a slow uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures accelerated up sharply as Pfizer has announced its Phase 3 trial showed its experimental vaccine found to be over 90% effective in preventing Covid-19. Nasdaq 100 underperforms S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial. Joe Biden was declared President elected over the weekend. However, President Trump didn't concede the election.

No major economic data are expected in North America today.

European indices are on a strongly bullish mood after Pfizer's announcement. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted September trade balance at 20.8 billion euros (vs 16 billion euros surplus expected). Europe Sentix Investor Confidence for November was released at -10, vs -15 expected and -8.3 in October. Bank of France Industrial Sentiment for October was published at 97, vs 90 expected.

Asian indices closed on a strong up move. In Japan, November Tankan Index was released at -13, above -28 expected.

WTI Crude Oil is posting a rebound. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 300 as of November 6 from 296 in the prior week.


US indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq (+0.04%) closing up, while the Dow Jones (-0.24%) and S&P 500 (-0.03%) closed down. Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.38%), Telecommunication Services (+0.88%) and Food & Staples Retailing (+0.79%) sectors were the best performers on the day, while Energy (-2.14%), Banks (-1.78%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (-1.38%) sectors were the worst performers.


Approximately 75% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 68% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index dropped 2.73pts (-9.9%) to 24.85, while Gold rose $2.99 (+0.15%) to $1952.65, and WTI Crude Oil fell $1.38 (-3.56%) to $37.41 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls fell to 638K on month in October (580K expected), from a revised 672K in September. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 6.9% on month in October (7.6% expected), from 7.9% in September. Finally, Wholesale Inventories rose 0.4% on month in the September final reading (-0.1% expected), from -0.1% in the September preliminary reading.


Gold loses ground while the U.S dollar edges higher on Biden's win, rallying equity markets.

Gold fell 33.7 dollars (-1.73%) to 1917.65 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.13pt to 92.354

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNtech said their "vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

McDonald's (MCD), the global fast-food restaurant chain, jumps premarket as third quarter earnings beat estimates. 

Apple (AAPL), a tech giant, suspended iPhone maker Pegatron following labour abuses in China.  Separately, Apple is considering acquiring American podcast network Wondery for 300-400 million dollars, reported Bloomberg.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), an investment company, announced third quarter net income jumped 82% on year to 30.14 billion dollars while operating income dropped 30% to 5.48 billion dollars.

Biogen (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, might dive after a FDA advisory panel voted against the company's Alzheimer's experimental treatment. 

Peloton Interactive (PTON)'s, the interactive fitness platform, price target was raised to 160 dollars from 120 dollars at Bernstein.

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:48 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
Today 07:10 AM
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 04:15 AM
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Yesterday 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Yesterday 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Yesterday 01:04 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:10 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:28 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 09:42 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:07 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.