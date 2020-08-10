10 08 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 10, 2020 10:16 AM
1 views
Close-up of stock market board
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain flat after they closed mixed on Friday despite a better-than-expected jobs report. Market sentiment remained muted amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, effectively banning both apps in the U.S. On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive actions to extend economic aids to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic after negotiations at Congress broke down. The aids include jobless benefits at $400 per week.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report JOLTS job openings for June (5.3 million expected).

European indices are reversing down after a positive opening. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for August was released at -13.4 (vs -16.0 expected). The Bank of France posted Business Industry Sentiment Indicator for July at 99 (vs 92 expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Australian ASX. This morning, official data showed that China's CPI grew 2.7% on year in July (+2.6% expected), while PPI dropped 2.4% (-2.5% expected). Japan market was closed for Mountain Day.

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. The total number of oils rigs operating in the U.S. on August 7 fell to a 15-year low at 176 from 180 a week ago, while rigs in Canada increased to 47 from 45, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold consolidates as the US dollar maintains its gains following strong US jobs data.

Gold fell 4.18 dollars (-0.21%) to 2031.37 dollars while the dollar index rose 0.14pt to 93.576.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Simon Property (SPG), a malls owner, and Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, might be in talks to turn retail space into fulfillment centers, according to Dow Jones. 


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Apple's (AAPL), the tech giant, price target was raised to 515 dollars from 475 dollars at Wedbush. 

Twitter (TWTR), a microblogging and social networking service provider, has held preliminary talks with TikTok regarding a potential combination, reported Dow Jones.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), a multinational conglomerate, gained some ground in extended trading after having posted quarterly EPS and revenue that beat estimates. 

Fedex (FDX), the package delivery service company, was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein. 

Pinterest (PINS), social media network, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Morgan Stanley.

Canopy Growth (CGC), the cannabis company, is surging before hours after posting first quarter adjusted Ebitda loss up 0.2% to 92.2 million dollars, narrower than estimated. Sales were up 22% to 110 million dollars, beating expectations.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
Yesterday 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Yesterday 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Yesterday 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Yesterday 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:19 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 11:56 AM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 5, 2023 05:01 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        FTSE 100 Analysis: Direct Line gets double upgrade to Buy
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 5, 2023 06:33 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.