110520 US Preopen

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 11, 2020 9:54 AM
4 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures  are consolidating recent gains. The April jobs report wasn't as ugly as expected.

No major economic data is expected today in Europe and America.

European indices are on the downside. U.K.'s FTSE 100 reopened today after being closed for a bank holiday on Friday.

Asian indices closed in the green. In China, the PBOC said it will resort to "more powerful" policies to counter the effects of the crisis.

WTI Crude Oil Futures are facing a consolidation. Traders keep expecting a recovery in oil demand.

Gold fell 5.19 dollars (-0.3%) to 1697.52 dollars as the US dollar gains ground on economic worries. EUR/USD fell 25pips to 1.0814 and the GBP/USD dropped 106pips to 1.2304.


US Equity Snapshot


Tesla (TSLA), the electric vehicle maker, has filed a lawsuit against Aladema County in California in order to reopen Fremont factory. CEO Elon Musk threatened to move headquarters and future programs out of the State. In other news, the company's Model 3 sales in China tanked 64% in April.

United Airlines (UAL), the airline group, has terminated a 2.25 billion dollars bonds sale as it was not satisfied with the terms, reported Bloomberg.

Marriott (MAR), the global hotel operator and franchiser, reported first quarter adjusted EPS down to 0.26 dollar, below estimates, from 1.41 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 6.6% to 4.68 billion dollars. Marriott "expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results."

Under Armour (UAA), the athletic apparel company, posted first quarter LPS of 0.34 dollar vs an EPS of 0.05 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 23% to 930 million dollars. Those figures were below estimates.

American Express (AXP), the financial services group, has failed to reach an agreement with Carlyle Group (CG) and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC, who were planning to acquire a 20% stake in its 5 billion dollars American Express Global Business Travel business, reported Bloomberg.

Coty (COTY), the global beauty company, jumped before hours after announcing it will get a 750 million dollars equity investment from KKR (KKR).

Macy's (M): Vesa Equity disclosed a 5% stake in the department store chain, saying it has strategic plans.
 

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

 
 
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

How to use the money flow index to analyse markets
Yesterday 08:15 PM
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
Yesterday 05:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 moves higher as rate hike fears diminish
Yesterday 05:22 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
Yesterday 04:39 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Yesterday 03:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
Yesterday 01:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:02 PM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    WE Soda IPO: everything you need to know about WE Soda
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:10 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Wizz Air to return to profit after 3 years of losses
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.