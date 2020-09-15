15 09 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 15, 2020 9:38 AM
4 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release August import price index (+0.5% on month expected). The New York Federal Reserve will publish September Empire Manufacturing Index (6.8 expected). The Federal Reserve will report August industrial production (+1.0% on month expected). 

European indices are on the upside. ZEW survey results of September were released for Germany at -66.2 for current situation, vs -72.0 expected, and at 77.4 for the expectations, vs 69.5 expected. France's INSEE has posted final readings of August CPI at -0.1% on month, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to July at 4.1%, as expected.

Asian indices closed in dispersed order. Japanese Nikkei closed in the red when the Chinese CSI closed on the upside. Official data showed that China's industrial production rose 5.6% on year in August (+5.1% expected) and retail sales grew 0.5% (flat expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. OPEC downgraded the outlook for global oil market before an online monitoring meeting on Thursday, amid faltering demand and signs of a recovery of U.S. shale oil supply. Currently, OPEC projected that global oil demand would decrease by 9.46M b/d to 90.23M b/d in 2020. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for September 11.

Gold rose 7.56$ (+0.39%) to 1964.42 on the way to 2000.

GBP/USD jumped 37pips to 1.2883 as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill, his plan to rewrite part of the Brexit deal, passed its first hurdle in Commons.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Tiffany (TIF): a judge of the Delaware Court has scheduled a hearing on September 21 to allow the jeweler to plead, under an expedited procedure, its arguments for the French luxury goods giant, LVMH, to complete its merger project.

Nikola (NKLA): the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is reviewing the case of the electric truck manufacturer accused by Hindenburg Research of making numerous false statements and assertions about its technology.

Lennar (LEN), the home construction company, reported third quarter EPS of 2.12 dollars, beating estimates, on revenue of 5.87 billion dollars, in line with expectations. The stock should nevertheless start the trading session in the red.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
Today 07:15 AM
DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:15 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:19 AM
AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: AB Foods shares rise as it lifts outlook
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:15 AM
    Research
    Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 23, 2023 12:39 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Meta and Apple shares fall from highs
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 23, 2023 12:01 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: UK retail sales and consumer confidence improve
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 23, 2023 07:14 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.