19 11 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 19, 2020 8:41 AM
1 views
Stock exchange building fascia
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside after they gave up earlier gains yesterday to close at session lows. Market sentiment was dampened by New York City's decision to close public school indefinitely in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will post initial jobless claims in the week ending November 14 (0.7 million expected). The Philadelphia Federal Reserve will report its Business Outlook Index for November (22.5). The Conference Board will post its Leading Index for October (+0.7% on month expected). The National Association of Realtors will report October existing home sales (6.46 million units expected).

European indices are on the downside. September Eurozone Output was released at -2.9% on month, vs +2.6% expected.

Asian indices closed in dispersed order as the Japanese Nikkei and Hong Kong HSI were down when the Chinese CSI and the Australian ASX ended in the green. Official data showed that the Australian economy added 178,800 jobs in October (-27,500 jobs expected), while jobless rate edged up to 7.0% (7.1% expected) from 6.9% in September.

WTI Crude Oil is turning down. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.8M barrels from the previous week to 489.5M barrels for week ending November 13. Besides, U.S. crude oil production increased to 10.9M b/d from 10.5M b/d.

U.S indices closed down on Wednesday, pressured by Energy (-2.88%), Utilities (-1.94%) and Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (-1.79%) sectors.

Approximately 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 85% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index jumped 1.13pt (+4.98%) to 23.84 and WTI Crude Oil rose $0.21 (+0.51%) to $41.64 at the close.

On the U.S economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications declined 0.3% for the week ending November 13th compared to -0.5% in the previous week. Finally, Housing Starts spiked to 1,530K on month in October (1,460K expected), from a revised 1,459K in September.

Gold lost some ground on firmer U.S dollar and positive COVID-19 vaccine news.

Gold fell 8.36 dollars (-0.45%) to 1863.87 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.22pt to 92.537.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Nvidia (NVDA), a leading designer of graphics processors, lost ground postmarket as the company's CFO warned that data center chip sales are likely to fall slightly during the current quarter. Separately, the company posted third quarter earnings that beat estimates. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Coty (COTY), the global beauty company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citigroup.

L Brands (LB), a women's apparel and beauty products retailer, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.13 dollar, significantly above the consensus, up from 0.02 dollar a year ago on sales of 3.1 billion dollars, also above estimates, up from 2.7 billion dollars a year earlier. 

JPMorgan (JPM), the banking group, was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at KBW.

Jack in the Box (JACK), the restaurant company, surged after posting fourth quarter earnings that beat estimates.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS), a provider of electronic measurement devices and software solutions, disclosed fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 1.62 dollar, beating estimates, up from 1.33 dollar a year ago on revenue of 1.2 billion dollars, as expected, up from 1.1 billion dollars a year earlier. The company unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS forecast that also exceeded estimates.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Yesterday 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Yesterday 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:25 PM
    Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 01:49 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:11 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 08:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.