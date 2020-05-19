190520 US Pre Open

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 19, 2020 9:53 AM
8 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures are nearly unchanged after they soared yesterday as Drug-maker Moderna reported positive results for a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Later today, U.S. official data on Housing Starts for April (a decline to an annualized rate of 927,000 units expected) will be released.

European indices are on the downside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to March at 3.9% (vs 4.3% expected). ZEW survey results of May have been released for Germany (current situation at -93.5 vs -87.6; Investors’ confidence at 51.0 vs 28.2 in April).

Asian indices all closed on strong gains.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for May 15.

Gold consolidated to 1732.38, as Moderna's data slightly lifted investors' risk appetite.

On the forex front, the EUR/USD rose 45pips to 1.0958 after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro recovery fund. 

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback, buoyed by surging oil prices and U.S. stocks. AUD/USD rose 26pips to 0.655 while the USD/CAD fell 23pips to 1.3914.


US Equity Snapshot



Wal-Mart (WMT), the retailer, unveiled first quarter adjusted EPS up to 1.18 dollar, beating estimates, from 1.13 dollar a year earlier. US comparable sales grew 10.0%, above forecasts. The company withdraws full year financial guidance.

Home Depot (HD), the home improvement specialty retailer, is expected to lose ground after posting first quarter EPS down to 2.08 dollars a share, less than estimated, from 2.27 dollars a share a year earlier. Sales rose 7.1% to 28.26 billion dollars, beating forecasts. Same-store sales were up 6.4%, above consensus. The company suspends full year views.

Walt Disney (DIS): Kevin Mayer, company's Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer division, will become the new CEO of social media platform TikTok.

Kohl's (KSS), the department store chain, announced first quarter loss per share of 3.50 dollars a share, worse than expected, vs a 0.38 dollar EPS a year earlier. Net sales fell 43.5% to 2.43 billion dollars, but beat estimates. The company is suspending its quarterly dividend and share repurchase program.

Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese technology company, surged after hours reporting better than expected first quarter sales down 7% to 3.18 billion dollars.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST), an injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems manufacturer, will replace Helmerich & Payne (HP) in the S&P 500 Index effective prior to the open of trading on May 22.

Carnival's (CCL), a cruise operator, credit rating was downgraded to "Ba1", a junk rating, from "Baa3" at Moody's, outlook "Negative". The rating agency said: "The downgrades reflect the risks Carnival faces as its operations continue to be suspended and Moody's expectation of a slow recovery resulting in financial metrics that are not indicative of an investment grade rating for the foreseeable future.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities Equities

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 03:02 PM
GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
Yesterday 12:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:02 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:15 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 Analysis: Sainsbury’s delivers sales beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Tesla stock jumps on record deliveries
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 3, 2023 12:47 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.