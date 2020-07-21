2107 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 21, 2020 9:53 AM
2 views
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday, with surging technology stocks pushing the Nasdaq 100 Index to another record close.

Later today, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post June National Activity Index (4.00 expected).

European indices are accelerating up after the European Union leaders reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package. The recovery plan includes 390 billion in grants for the states hardest hit by the pandemic and 360 billion in loans. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported June public sector net borrowing at 34.8 billion pounds, vs 34.7 billion pounds expected.

Asian indices closed in the green. This morning, official data showed that Japan's National CPI grew 0.1% on year in June (as expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for July 17.

Gold climbed to a nine-year high on bets of more stimulus measures.
Gold rose 9.45 dollars (+0.52%) to 1827.22 dollars.

The US dollar is still consolidating on EU recovery fund and progress regarding a COVID-19 vaccine.
The dollar index fell 0.08pt to 95.754.

U.S. Equity Snapshot
IBM (IBM), an IT company, released second quarter adjusted EPS of 2.18 dollars down from 3.17 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 18.1 billion dollars down from 19.2 billion dollars last year. Those figures beat estimates, sending the shares higher in extended trading.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Coca-Cola (KO), the soft drinks giant, posted second quarter comparable EPS down to 0.42 dollar, above estimates, from 0.63 dollar a year earlier.

eBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, and Adevinta "entered into a definitive agreement for eBay to transfer its Classifieds business to Adevinta for a total consideration valued at approximately 9.2 billion dollars, based on the closing trading price of Adevinta shares on July 17. As part of the transaction, eBay will receive 2.5 billion dollars in cash and approximately 540 million Adevinta shares which would represent an equity stake of approximately 44% based on the number of Adevinta's outstanding shares, as of the end of the second quarter, and about 33.3% voting stake."

Philip Morris International (PM), a manufacturer of tobacco products, expects full-year adjusted EPS between 4.92 and 5.07 dollars, above current consensus.

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was downgraded to "market perform" from "market outperform" at JMP Securities.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION), a regional bank, disclosed second quarter EPS of 0.34 dollar, just below estimates, down from 0.99 dollar a year ago.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Electric vehicle charging
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
April 27, 2023 09:00 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 21, 2023 08:58 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.