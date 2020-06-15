Asia Morning June 16

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 15, 2020 11:06 PM
0 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, U.S. stocks pared early losses to close in positive territory, lifted by the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would start buying individual corporate bonds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 762 points at the open before working its way up to close at 25763, up 157 points or 0.6% on day. The S&P 500 rose 25 points (+0.8%) to 3066, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 113 points (+1.2%) to 9776.

Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Consumer Durables & Apparel (+2.09%), Insurance (+1.8%) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (+1.6%) sectors performed the best. ViacomCBS (VIAC +8.69%), Lennar Corp (LEN +7.17%) and ONEOK (OKE +6.89%) were top gainers.


On the technical side, about 39.3% (36.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 46.2% (32.5% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average. 

Regarding U.S. economic data, the Empire Manufacturing Index spiked to -0.2 in June (-29.6 expected) from -48.5 in May.

Due later today are May Retail Sales (+8.0% on month expected) and Industrial Production (+3.0% on month expected).

European stocks were broadly lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index easing 0.3%. Germany's DAX declined 0.3%, France's CAC dropped 0.5%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7%.

U.S. government bond prices came under pressure after the Fed announced plans to widen its efforts to support corporate credit markets. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 0.701% from 0.698% Friday.

Spot gold fell $5.00 (-0.3%) to $1,724 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) gained 2.4% to $37.12 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index retreated 0.7% on day to 96.62, following a two-day rebound.

EUR/USD bounced 0.7% to 1.1328. Later today, German ZEW Current Situation Index for June will be released (-83.0 expected).

GBP/USD advanced 0.6% to 1.2620. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "sees no reason" why his country and the European Union can not reach an agreement by July. Meanwhile, investors will focus on the U.K. jobless rate for the three months to April due later in the day (4.7% expected).

USD/JPY was little changed at 107.40. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% later today.

Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
    Research
    WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
      Research
      WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 7, 2023 01:04 AM
        WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 31, 2023 02:20 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.