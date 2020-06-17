On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed, as worries over apersisted. Authorities of Chinese capital cityordered the lockdown of residential communities following surging infections. In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases inreached new highs. Meanwhile, a clinical trial in Britain showed that, an inexpensive and common, can help save critically-ill COVID-19 patients.Thefell 170 points (-0.7%) to 26119, and thedeclined 11 points (-0.4%) to 3113, while therose 33 points (+0.3%) to 9982.





Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart

Souirce: GAIN Capital, TradingView





Semiconductors & Related Equipment (+0.78%), Retailing (+0.52%) and Media (+0.32%) sectors performed the best, while Energy (-3.28%), Banks (-2.69%) and Automobiles & Components (-1.97%) sectors lagged behind. H&R Block (HRB -9.48%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -8.40%), TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP -7.61%) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -7.15%) were among the biggest losers.

On the technical side, about 43.9% (41.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 71.6% (53.8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that Housing Starts rose to an annualized rate of 974,000 units in May (+1.100 million units expected).Due later today are(a decrease to 1.290 million expected), Continuing Claims (a decline to 19.850 million expected), and the Conference Board Leading Index (+2.4% on month expected).European stocks were firm, with therising 0.7%. Germany's DAX increased 0.5%, France's CAC advanced 0.9%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2%.U.S. government bond prices stabilized, as the benchmarksettled lower at 0.732%.closed flat at $1,725 an ounce.Oil prices retreated after the U.S.reported crude-oil stockpiles added 1.2 million barrels last week to another record level. U.S.(July) settled 1.1% lower at $37.96 a barrel.On the forex front, thewas little changed at 97.07. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she forecasts a 6% decline in GDP this year with jobless at around 9%.lost 0.2% to 1.2557. Official data showed that U.K. CPI grew 0.5% on year in May (as expected). Meanwhile, theis expected to hold its benchmark rate at 0.10%, while asset purchase target is anticipated to raise to 745 billion pounds from 645 billion pounds.

EUR/USD slipped 0.2% to 1.1243. USD/JPY slid 0.3% to 106.97.



