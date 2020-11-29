Asia morning Nov 30

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 29, 2020 9:09 PM
0 views
Stock exchange building fascia
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Friday, the three major U.S. indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37 points (+0.1%) to 29910, the S&P 500 added 8 points (+0.2%) to 3638 and the Nasdaq 100 Index rose 106 points (+0.9%) to 12258. Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (+1.0%), Health Care Equipment & Services (+0.9%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+0.8%) sectors led the rally.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart:



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Approximately 91% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 82% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index fell 0.41pt (-1.9%) to 20.84.

Regarding U.S. economic data, October pending home sales (+1.0% on month expected) and November Chicago PMI (59.2 expected) will be released later in the day.

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.5%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.4%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.6%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.1%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.8373% from 0.8816% in the prior session, halting a three-day rally.

WTI crude futures fell 0.4% to $45.53 a barrel.

Spot gold dropped 1.5% to $1,788 an ounce.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened further against its major peers, with the ICE Dollar Index dropping 0.2% to 91.79, the lowest close in 7 months.

EUR/USD rose 0.4% to 1.1962. Official data showed that the eurozone's Economic Confidence Index fell to 87.6 in November (86.0 expected) from 91.1 in October. Later today, the bloc's CPI for November will be reported (-0.1% on year expected).

GBP/USD lost 0.3% to 1.3314, down for a second straight session.

USD/JPY slipped 0.2% to 104.09. This morning, government data showed that Japan's industrial production rose 3.8% on month in October (+2.2% expected), and retail sales grew 0.4% (+0.5% expected)

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback. Both AUD/USD and NZD/USD gained 0.3%, while USD/CAD fell 0.2%.
Related tags: DJIA Forex Nasdaq SPX 500 Indices

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
Yesterday 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest DJIA articles

Research
Dow analysis: US stocks surge on CPI miss but will rally hold?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 05:38 PM
    Research
    Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 29, 2023 04:22 PM
      Research
      Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 25, 2023 04:36 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks rise and USD drops as core PCE cools
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 1, 2022 01:55 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.