Asia Morning Oct 27

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 26, 2020 10:18 PM
4 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, U.S. stocks encountered a sell-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 650 points (-2.29%) to 27685, the S&P 500 shed 64 points (-1.86%) to 3401, and the Nasdaq 100 sank 188 points (-1.61%) to 11504.


S&P 500 Index (Daily Chart) : Caution

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors were deeply concerned with spiking new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe. Spain announced plans to introduce a curfew due to the reviving pandemic. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed again to agree on a fiscal stimulus deal.

Energy (-3.47%), Software & Services (-2.95%) and Consumer Services (-2.64%) sectors performed the worst. Energy stocks -- such as Apache (APA -7.76%), ConocoPhillips (COP -6.82%) and Devon Energy (DVN -5.88%) -- were top losers as oil prices slid over 3%.

Boeing (BA -3.9%), Caterpillar (CAT -3.20%) and American Express (AXP -4.04%) also fell.

Approximately 75% (74% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 68% (67% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average. 

The VIX Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped 4.91pts (+17.82%) to 32.46.

European stocks were also deeply in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 1.81%, Germany's DAX 30 plunged 3.71%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.90% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.16%.

U.S. Treasury prices climbed further, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined to 0.799% from 0.840% Friday.

Spot gold edged down $0.5 to $1,901 an ounce.

Oil prices ended sharply lower, pressured by worries over lower oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and over excess oil supplies from Libya. U.S. WTI crude futures (December) dropped $1.29 (-3.24%) to $38.56 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar outperformed other major currencies, as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid a sell-off in stocks. The ICE Dollar Index gained 0.33% to 93.07.  

EUR/USD dropped 0.46% to 1.1809. Germany's IFO Business Climate Index declined to 92.7 in October (93.0 expected).

GBP/USD declined 0.12% to 1.3025 posting a four-session losing streak. 

USD/JPY stepped up to 104.83 from 104.73 in the prior session.

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback amid sliding oil prices. USD/CAD jumped 0.66% to 1.3212, back above its 20-day moving average.

AUD/USD retreated 0.24% to 0.7123, still below its 20-day moving average.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Yesterday 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Yesterday 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 26, 2023 03:19 AM
      Quarry and various stones
      History of commodity markets
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      June 22, 2023 02:49 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 19, 2023 03:42 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.