Asian Open Dollar Higher on Fed Hawk Banter Equities Lower

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 26, 2021 7:42 PM
0 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Analytical summary of overnight movers on FOREX (Daily, high, 60-day range) of currency pairs, indices and commodities. Analysed on August 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -7 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,484.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -40 points (-0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,702.29
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -14 points (-0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,401.69

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -25.14 points (-0.35%) to close at 7,124.98
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index fell -11.25 points (-0.27%) to close at 4,169.87
  • Germany's DAX index fell -67.04 points (-0.42%) to close at 15,793.62
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -10.45 points (-0.16%) to close at 6,666.03

Thursday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 192.38 points (0.54%) to close at 35,213.12
  • The S&P 500 index fell -26.19 points (-0.59%) to close at 4,470.00
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -90.4 points (-0.59%) to close at 15,278.52

Learn how to trade indices

 

US indices lower, ASX seen an interim top?

A combination of economic data and Fed members reiterating their hawkish views kept hopes of tapering alive overnight.

Employment claims were slightly mixed, with initial claims rising slightly by +4k yet continuing claims fell -3k. By historical standards these weekly changes are negligible, and retain the bigger picture view that employment claims are at or near 17-month lows.

Q2 GDP was upwardly revised by 0.1 percentage points to 6.6% QoQ (annualised) from 6.5%, although this was slightly below the 6.7% consensus. Consumer spending also beat expectations to rise 11.9%. All in all, data overnight was good decent enough and therefore not likely to change the Fed’s course of direction for Jerome Powell’s speech at midnight.

Therefore, the consensus remains for the Fed to announce tapering today, and that weighed on equity markets. All three large cap indices fell from their highs around -0.6%. The 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed lower, led by energy and consumer discretionary stocks, real estate investment trust sector was the only one to close marginally higher (+0.06%).

The VIX rose to a four-day high before settling at 18.84 as traders hedged exposure ahead of Powell’s speech.

 

S&P vs ASX200 Index market chart

The ASX 200 broke a three-day countertrend rally with a bearish engulfing candle. It formed around the 50% retracement level to suggest the corrective high was seen on Wednesday, although we could also use the 61.8% Fibonacci level to allow extra wiggle room for any potential volatility. The support zone around 7430/50 makes a viable interim bearish target, alongside the bullish trendline. If it reaches such levels we can reassess its potential to revert to the longer-term bullish trend.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

3 month relative performance chart: ASX 200 Market Internals

ASX 200: 7491.2 (-0.54%), 26 August 2021

  • Telecomm Services (0.56%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-2.24%) was the weakest
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 10 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 61 (30.50%) stocks advanced, 131 (65.50%) stocks declined
  • 69% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 87% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 55% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 15.4%   -  Blackmores Ltd  (BKL.AX) 
  • + 4.95%   -  Whitehaven Coal Ltd  (WHC.AX) 
  • + 4.04%   -  Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd  (FLT.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -21.42%   -  Appen Ltd  (APX.AX) 
  • -12.62%   -  Link Administration Holdings Ltd  (LNK.AX) 
  • -11.81%   -  A2 Milk Company Ltd  (A2M.AX) 

 

Forex: USD and JPY strongest majors

% Daily candles chart - USD and JPY strongest majors

The US dollar was the strongest major, which saw the dollar index (DXY) form a bullish engulfing candle as part of the three-day bearish reversal pattern (morning star reversal). From here it appears dollar bulls are simply waiting for the green light from Powell to confirm tapering. The yen a close second as traders presumably used it as a hedge ahead of tonight’s event

EUR/USD respected a tight one of resistance around 1.1780 which comprises of the monthly S1 and weekly R1 pivots.

AUD/USD printed a bearish engulfing candle as part of a two-bar reversal below the 73c resistance cluster. Our bias remains bearish beneath that key level, so we’re waiting for momentum to fully realign with its bearish trend.

AUD/NZD is probing its 16-month low ahead of the release so may be a good cross to monitor around retail sales as it is effectively shielded from the Jerome Powell hype.

Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his keynote speech midnight AEST (15:00 BST), which is the event of the day, week and month. Although Australian retail sales is released at 11:30 and expected to have fallen -2.3% in July, down from -1.8% as lockdowns have been extended and more stringent measures imposed.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities:

Gold prices were flat and formed a Rikshaw Man Doji on the daily chart. This places a higher low at 1778.90, although bulls now need to break trend resistance and the 200-day eMA to get their trend going. A break beneath 1773.20 assumes gold has topped.

Silver printed a bearish outside day after its recent rebound failed to reach the 24.0 resistance level. And it remains our preferred short bias over gold, should tapering be confirmed.

WTI printed a slightly bearish inside day (and Doji). We don’t need to read too much into this though as it’s clearly waiting for Powell to hit the wires at midnight.

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Economic calendar of key global financial dates.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Equities Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas WTI ASX

Latest market news

Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
Today 01:10 PM
S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall as Tesla margins drop, jobless claims rise
Today 01:05 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:01 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock plunges as price cuts hit margins
Today 08:26 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:17 AM
Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI
Today 04:35 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:01 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock plunges as price cuts hit margins
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 08:26 AM
      Chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyes turn to Big Tech earnings season
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 09:35 AM
        Research
        A guide to position trading: definition, examples and strategies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        April 18, 2023 08:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.