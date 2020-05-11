AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical group, said its Lynparza has been approved in the U.S. as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer. Meanwhile, it reported that its Enhertu has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in the US for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer.
From a technical perspective, the stock price remains in a bullish trend, within an ascending channel since March 2020 bottom. Both the 20/50-day simple moving averages are heading upwards. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) has broken down its overbought area at 70%. This may indicate that a consolidation move is on the cards.
As long as 8048p is support, the bias remains bullish. Next resistance levels are set at 9000p and then 9600p.
Only a break below 8048p would invalidate the short term bullish bias and would call for a drop towards 7300p.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 05:22 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
Today 12:10 PM
Today 07:15 AM