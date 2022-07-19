ASX200 Afternoon Report July 19th 2022

July 19, 2022 7:39 AM
17 views
Australian flag

 

The ASX200 is trading 41 points lower at 6646 at 3.15 pm Sydney time.

The souring in risk sentiment today comes after an overnight sell-off on Wall Street wrong-footed the local market following reports that Apple intends to slow hiring to prepare for a possible recession

The release of RBA Meeting Minutes added a hawkish element, noting that "the current level of the cash rate is well below" the estimated neutral rate and reiterated that "The size and timing of future interest rate increases will continue to be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Last week's thumping labour market report and elevated Q2 inflation data to be released next week will be fresh in the Boards mind when it meets in August.

Tech stocks have eased following the deterioration in risk sentiment. Xero fell 6.66% to $82.17, Megaport fell 6.07% to $6.35, Wisetech Global fell 5.4% to $44.72, EML Payments lost 4.6% to $1.04, and Tyro Payments lost by 3.57% to $0.68c.

Health care stocks have also fallen. Resmed lost 4.3% to $31.74, Sonic Healthcare lost 4% to $32.84, Cochlear fell 3.35% to $204.68 and CSL fell 2.3% to $289.87. 

A mixed session for banking stocks as analysts continue to assess the implications of ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp. Suncorp gave back most yesterday's gains, falling 4.3% to $11.27. Macquarie fell 3.32% to $167.58. Westpac added 0.25% to $20.20, CBA added 0.25% to $94.47. ANZ shares remain in a trading halt as it looks to raise $3.5 billion to help fund the purchase of Suncorp.

The boom run for Coal stocks continues, supported by a rally in commodity futures in China. Whitehaven Coals shares added 5.93% to $6.25, New Hope Coal added 4.65% to $4.51. Yancoal added 2.05% to $5.97, and Coronado Coal added 0.30% to $1.68.

Energy stocks have recorded gains as crude oil rebounded above $100 as the hysteria over a 100bp rate hike at next week's FOMC meeting continues to ease. Strike Energy added 5.66% to $0.28c, Woodside added 3.5% to $32.40, Beach Energy climbed by 2.9% to $1.77 and Santos added 1.96% to $7.30.

BHP has fallen by 0.73% to $36.70 after flagging softer-than-expected production volumes from their Australian iron ore and coking coal divisions, citing pandemic and weather-related disruptions. Elsewhere FMG added 0.62% to $16.99, Rio Tinto added 0.13% to $95.39 and Mineral Resources added 0.3% to $45.25

In the Lithium space, Lake Resources surged by 12.8% to $0.71. Vulcan Energy has added 5.25% to $6.22, Iluka Resources added 0.7% to $8.65, and Liontown Resources added 0.75% to $1.04. 

Turning to the charts, the ASX200's rapid retreat below 6650/60 negates the positive signs that emerged yesterday, leaving the ASX200 back within a well-worn 6660/6540 type range.

ASX200 DAILY CHART 19TH OF jULY

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 19th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Australia 200 Bank Stocks Stocks Equities

Latest market news

Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Yesterday 09:14 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
August 8, 2023 11:28 PM
    Market chart
    USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
      AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 2, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 19, 2023 10:40 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.