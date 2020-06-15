AUD under pressure following weak Chinese data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 15, 2020 3:51 AM
2 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Australia remains closely linked to Chinese economy and AUD is impacted by any news from China. But this morning, they were pessimistic. Indeed, official data showed that China's industrial production grew 4.4% on year in May, below the +5.0% expected while retail sales fell 2.8%, more than -2.3%.

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, AUD/USD is under pressure and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue) and by a declining trend line as the intraday RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 0.6870. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal support at 0.6755 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 0.6720 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: AUD Forex Forex

Latest market news

EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.