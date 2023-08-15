AUD/USD, USD/CNH whipsawed as PBOC cuts rates

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 5:16 AM
9 views
china_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets in early Asian trade, unexpectedly cutting two key wholesale interest rates following the release of soft inflation and credit data last week. The move came ahead of fresh data on retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment, all of which undershot expectations by some margin, reinforcing the view that private sector demand remains incredibly weak.

Chinese economic data continues to disappoint

Retail sales grew 2.5% from a year earlier, below the 4.5% pace expected by economists. Industrial production rose 3.7% over the year, seven tenths below forecasts, while fixed asset investment lifted 3.4% between January and July compared to a year earlier, down on the 3.8% growth expected.

PBOC reacts by cutting key wholesale interest rates

With recent data uniformly weak, the PBOC moved to lower borrowing costs in the hope of spurring demand, reducing the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by 15 basis points to 2.5%. The 7-day reverse repo rate was also reduced by 10 basis points to 1.8%. While further stimulus measures were widely expected, the adjustment to wholesale funding costs was largely unexpected, pointing to the potential for private sector borrowing rates to follow suit next week when the PBOC loan prime rate resets.

Chinese yuan breaks key technical level, AUD rebounds on stimulus hopes

USD/CNH Daily. Refinitiv.

The PBOC move saw the USD/CNH break above its June highs, resulting in the central bank stepping in to support the yuan by instructing state-owned banks to sell US dollars into mainland Chinese markets. But whether that will be able to prevent further weakness remains questionable with yields on benchmark 10-year Chinese government bonds sliding to the lowest level since early 2020, resulting in the spread with equivalent US Treasuries blowing out to fresh highs.

Yield differential between US and Chinese 10-year debt. Refinitiv.

The AUD/USD was also whipsawed on the news, weakening in unison with the CNH before rebounding as traders reacted reassessed the outlook for China’s economy in the wake of the latest stimulus measures. While the Aussie continues to be largely influenced by offshore factors, the domestic news flow offered headwinds to further gains with the June quarter wage price index coming in weaker-than-expected. The minutes of the RBA’s August interest rate decision also suggested there is a credible path to return inflation to the bank’s 2-3% target with the cash rate remaining at its present level of 4.1%, dimming the prospect for further increases to the cash rate.

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA PBOC CNH

Latest market news

USD/JPY breaks higher. Nikkei 225 next?
Today 01:23 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
Yesterday 10:34 PM
Nasdaq leads a rally, but stress is evident in FX markets
Yesterday 07:04 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 05:11 PM
Gold analysis: Metal off lows but pressure remains
Yesterday 04:11 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY All Test YTD Highs
Yesterday 02:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:34 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 14th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:29 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD vulnerable to downside risks with cooling China credit
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:17 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD bears seek a fresh YTD low: Asian Open – 14th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 13, 2023 11:08 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.