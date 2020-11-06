AUDUSD 061120 Forex

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 6, 2020 4:06 AM
2 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
RBA's board said it "is not contemplating a further reduction in interest rates. The Board considers that there is little to be gained from short-term interest rates moving into negative territory and continues to view a negative policy rate as extraordinarily unlikely."

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD is well oriented after having broken a declining trendline drawn since early September. Prices trade above their 50-day moving average while the RSI remains above its neutrality area at 50. As long as the 0.7100 support is not broken, readers may therefore consider further upside towards next resistances at 0.71415 and 0.7520 in extension.



Source : TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: AUD USD Technical Analysis Forex Forex

Latest market news

StoneX Bullion Report
Today 12:16 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
Today 12:07 PM
DAX Analysis: Stocks fall as risk off tone continues
Today 12:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
Today 09:54 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
Today 07:09 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD analysis: European Open – 8th August 2023
Today 04:57 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.