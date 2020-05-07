AUDUSD Buoyed by Upbeat Trade Data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 8, 2020 1:03 AM
4 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Australia reported that Trade Surplus widened to A$10.60 billion in March (A$6.00 billion expected) from A$3.87 billion in the prior month. March Exports grew 15% on month, in contract to a reduction of 5% expected.

Meanwhile, Australia's key trading partner China said Exports grew 3.5% on year in April, better than a contraction of 11.0% expected.

Boosted by such better-than-expected trade data, Australian dollar, which is widely regarded by traders as a "proxy trade" for China' economy, is charging higher. 

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, AUD/USD continues its rebound from a low of 0.6378 seen on May 6 (Wednesday). 

Chart analysis of AUD vs US Dollar(USD) . Published in May 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, ,TradingView

The ascending 20-period moving average, which stands above the 50-period one, is providing support along the way.

The relative strength index has climbed into Over-Bought Region (above 70) without showing a Bearish Divergence.

Propelled by continued upward momentum, AUD/USD is expected to encounter Overhead Resistance at 0.6570 (around the high of April 30).

Above this level, the next resistance at the key 0.6600 level would come into sight.

On the downside, the level of 0.6500 (around the 20-period moving average) is acting as a Key Support.
 
 
Related tags: Forex Dollar

Latest market news

Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:06 PM
EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:03 AM
European Open: China’s CPI barely inflates, BOE meeting in focus
Today 06:08 AM
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
Today 03:03 AM
Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets remain calm
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as US CPI cools
Yesterday 04:47 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 04:43 PM
    US dollar analysis: How sticky will core CPI be?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 9, 2023 04:58 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD forecast: BoE Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 9, 2023 01:30 PM
        downtrend chart
        Swing trading strategies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 9, 2023 11:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.