Australian Leading Index disappoints

July 22, 2020 3:40 AM
This morning, the June Westpac Leading Index was released at +0.4% on month, below +0.5% expected. Official data also showed that Australia's preliminary retail sales grew 2.4% on month in June (vs +16.9% on month in May).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD is supported by an internal rising trend line and by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.6920. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 0.7180 and a second one would be set at December 2018 top at 0.7390 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.