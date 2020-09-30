Better than expected China Manufacturing PMI

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 30, 2020 3:45 AM
0 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Earlier today, China's official Manufacturing PMI rose to a 6-month high of 51.5 in September (51.3 expected) from 51.0 in August and Non-manufacturing PMI climbed to the highest level since November 2013 at 55.9 (54.7 expected) from 55.2. On the other hand, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.0 in September (53.1 expected) from 53.1 in August. Australian economy remains closely linked to China.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD has broken below an internal rising trend line and stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 0.7200. The nearest threshold would be set at September bottom at 0.7000 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 0.6800 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: AUD Forex Forex

Latest market news

USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
Today 01:36 AM
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Yesterday 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Yesterday 12:45 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.