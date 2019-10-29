BOJ Preview Expectations Forward Returns And Some Charts

October 30, 2019 12:22 AM
12 views

BOJ Preview: Expectations, Forward Returns And Some Charts! | USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY

Infographic of key metrics around rates and CPI ahead of BOJ Interest rate decision. Published in Oct 2019 by FOREX.com

With action finally expected from BOJ, it should create volatility for traders regardless of whether they act or not. BOJ surprised markets on the 29th January 2016 by going into negative rates of -0.1, a move that was designed to achieve 2% inflation “at the earliest possible time”. Well, 3 years and 9 months later, core CPI hasn’t been anywhere near 2% and is now just 0.5% YoY.

Going off headlines earlier this month, expectations for BOJ to go further into negative territory tomorrow had been on the rise. Yet optimism of trade talks between US and China may remove the immediate argument for action, although it remains apparent that BOJ have been laying the groundwork for some action.

Just some of Kuroda’s comments in October (newest to oldest)

  • BOJ will ease if needed, it still has room to do so
  • BOJ still has room to top up stimulus but what steps it takes will depend on decisions at each meeting
  • Risks to economy are tilted to the downside
  • No need to rule out any policy option, including deepening of negative rates
  • BOJ has become more keen to ease than before as risks to economy heighten
  • BOJ can combine, enhance tools which are rate cuts, increase asset buying and acceleration of base money
  • If oil prices continue to fall and clearly push down Japan’s inflation, that could affect inflation expectations

Considering that (the lack of) inflation expectations were a key reason as to why BOJ went into negative rate sin the first place, then oil prices inflation expectations could be the easiest guide to decipher whether they’ll go further into negative territory and how far. Yet whilst there are multiple mentions of cutting rates, he does also speak about further stimulus. So as per usual, BOJ are keeping markets on their toes despite their vow to be more open with any forward guidance. Taking the above into account, BOJ appears set to do something tomorrow, even if it means just spelling out what they’ll do at a later meeting.

This could include:

  • Expanding the monetary base / Purchasing more ETF’s
  • Adjusting their YCC (yield curve control)
  • Going further into negative rates (probably by another -10 bps to -0.2%)


Chart showing forward returns falling (of the N225 Index against AUD/USD and banks). Published in Oct 2019 by FOREX.com

How did markets fare when BOJ went into negative rates?

  • Demand for JPY as a safe haven was apparent, seeing USD/JPY and AUD/JPY depreciate 5% over the next 20 days. That said, both markets traded higher on the day of the announcement.
  • The banking sector, whose profits are directly influenced by interest rates declined 20% just 20 days after BOJ went to -0.1% It also closed lower on the day negative rates were announced.
  • The Nikkei 225 (Japan 225 CFD/DFT) also reacted positively on T+0 to T+1, before declining -0.85% by T+20 (and to -10% by T+60)

So the basic pattern following negative rates is to see the yen strengthen (USD/JPY, AUD/JPY etc, lower) and stocks weaken (most notably the banking sector. So, if BOJ neither cuts rates or hints that they will tomorrow, we’d expect a rally in these markets following the meeting.

 

Market chart tracking the USD against the JPY. Published in Oct 2019 by FOREX.com

USD/JPY: The daily structure remains bullish, although traders appear cautious around the highs. A small, bearish doji formed yesterday and a bearish divergence has formed with RSI. Interestingly, the overnight implied volatility (ON IV) range falls near 108.25 support and 109.31 resistance, meaning options markets are suggesting a 62% chance prices will close within these levels.

  • If BOJ stand pat and trade relations between US and China blossom, we could see this braking to new highs.
  • But, remembering that forward returns were positive for JPY last time around, then USD/JPY faces downside potential if BOJ ease, add stimulus or strongly suggest it’s on its way.

 

Market chart tracking the EUR against the JPY. Published in Oct 2019 by FOREX.com

EUR/JPY: Regardless of the outcome tomorrow, the bullish trend structure on EUR/JPY appears firm and trades in a potential bull flag pattern just off its cycle high. A very minor pullback has been seen which and Monday’s bullish engulfing candle suggests the low could be in at 120.35. Whilst it trades within a bullish channel, we’re open for it to break above the upper trendline (hence the dashed line) given the strength of bullish momentum within the channel.

  • Bias is for a break to new highs (and possibly up through the trendline) if 120.35 holds as support
  • There’s still room for a deeper retracement towards the 38.2% Fibonacci level / 120 handle, so we’ll reassess price action if it breaks below 120.35 and look for a higher to form


Market chart tracking the NZD against the Japanese Yen. Published in Oct 2019 by FOREX.com

NZD/JPY: Here, the structure appears less convincing for the bull-camp. A bearish pinbar and engulfing candle reaffirmed the resistance zone around the 50% retracement level and the two bearish bears from high show all is not well at these less-than-giddy highs. Furthermore, another pinbar appears yesterday just above 68.98. Given the longer-term bearish channel, large overlaps of prices action between swing in its current ‘bullish’ channel. Price action continues to look corrective against the bearish channel.

  • From here, swing traders could wait for a break below 68.94 and target the 67.84 low.
  • A bullish argument becomes more appealing if/when it breaks above the bearish channel and starts printing higher lows with much shallower retracements.

 

Related analysis:
FOMC Preview: Rate Cut Priced In, But Powell May Move Markets Regardless
AUD/JPY breaks out ahead of Aussie CPI, BOJ
Is A ‘Risk Reversal’ On The Cards? | SPX, NDX, Yen

Related tags: Japan Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Japan articles

Research
USD/JPY pulls back from 6 months highs ahead of a busy data week
By:
Matt Simpson
May 30, 2023 02:25 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY analysis: PMIs perk up, supply chain pressures ease
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 23, 2023 02:48 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 19, 2023 12:41 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 18, 2023 01:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.