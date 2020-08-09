Chinese Tech Stocks WuXi Biologics Kingdee

August 10, 2020 12:41 AM
WuXi Biologics (2269.hk): Consolidate before Next Rally

WuXi Biologics (2269.hk), a biopharmaceutical group, released a positive profit alert on July 29, stating that 1H net income is expected to increase by more than 58% on year. The company said "more client projects were added into the Group's pipeline expediting the development and manufacturing of potential treatments related to COVID-19 in support of its global clients". 

As shown on the daily chart, WuXi Biologics' share price has finished a measured move after reaching a high at $193.0 on August 6, suggesting a potential consolidation before the next rally. Bullish investors might consider $152.2 as the nearest support, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally started from March. The 1st and 2nd resistances are expected to be located at $193.0 and $222.0 respectively. Alternatively, a break below $152.2 may open a path to the next support at $139.7.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital


Kingdee (268.hk): Strong Bullish Momentum


Kingdee (268.hk), a software company, issued a profit warning in early July, pointing out that it expects to record a 1H net loss of 200 - 300 million yuan compared with a net profit of 110 million yuan last year. However, its share price showed resilience as investor continue to chase technology stocks.


Kingdee's rally, after breaking above a 2-year consolidation range, remains solid. For the stock to keep its strong bullish momentum, the level at $19.70 is expected to act as the nearest support. The 1st and 2nd resistances are expected to be located at $25.30 and $27.00. Alternatively, losing $19.70 might suggest a deeper price correction to $17.00.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital




          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.