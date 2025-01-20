COT report – 20 Jan 2025

View the latest commitment of traders reports
Market positioning from the COT report – 14 January 2025:
- Bears increased their gross-short exposure to GBP/USD futures by 20% (13.3k contracts)
- Gross-long exposure to AUD/USD futures were reduced by -21% (-6.9k contracts)
- Large speculators increased their net-long exposure to gold futures by 7% (20.8k contracts) and reduced shorts by -10% (-3.6k contracts)
- Large speculators had a bearish view on indices last week, increasing gross-short exposure to Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures by ~10 – 14% and reducing longs
- Asset managers flipped to net-short exposure to Dow Jones futures
- Net-long exposure to WTI crude oil futures rose to a 66-week high
- Large speculators reduced their net-short exposure to the 10-year bond to a 6-month low (bullish for yields)
Latest market news
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Yesterday 07:30 AM
The complete CFD trading experience
Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.
We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest COT articles
Today 12:14 PM
January 13, 2025 11:48 PM
January 7, 2025 12:36 AM
December 16, 2024 05:06 AM