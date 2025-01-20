COT report – 20 Jan 2025

The commitment of traders (COT) report shows how large speculators are positioned across futures markets on the CME exchange.

View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report – 14 January 2025:

  • Bears increased their gross-short exposure to GBP/USD futures by 20% (13.3k contracts)
  • Gross-long exposure to AUD/USD futures were reduced by -21% (-6.9k contracts)
  • Large speculators increased their net-long exposure to gold futures by 7% (20.8k contracts) and reduced shorts by -10% (-3.6k contracts)
  • Large speculators had a bearish view on indices last week, increasing gross-short exposure to Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures by ~10 – 14% and reducing longs
  • Asset managers flipped to net-short exposure to Dow Jones futures
  • Net-long exposure to WTI crude oil futures rose to a 66-week high
  • Large speculators reduced their net-short exposure to the 10-year bond to a 6-month low (bullish for yields)

 

 

