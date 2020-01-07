DAX Potential bearish breakdown below 12900 on Middle East tensions

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 7, 2020 11:11 PM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Medium-term technical outlook on DAX (Germany 30)

Technical analysis shows Dax with potential bearish breakdown below 12900. Published in January 2020

Daily chart analysis shows Dax with potential bearish breakdown below 12900. Published in January 2020

4 hour chart analysis shows Dax with potential bearish breakdown below 12900. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

click to enlarge charts

This analysis is an update to our earlier weekly stock indices outlook report published on Mon, 06 Jan (click here for a recap).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 13150

Pivot (key resistance): 13450

Supports: 12900, 12790 & 12600/500

Next resistances: 13600/750 & 14115

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Key elements of the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) are now advocating for potential bearish breakdown below a 4-week old range configuration in place since 19 Nov 2019. Flip to a bearish bias below 13450 key medium-term pivotal resistance and a break below 12900 reinforces a potential corrective down move sequence within a major uptrend phase to target the next supports at 12790 and 12600/500 next.

On the flipside, a clearance above 13450 invalidates the bearish tone for a probe on the current all-time all high area of 13600/750. Only a daily close above 13750 opens up scope for a more pronounced rally to target the next resistance at 14115 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).

Key elements

  • Since its swing high of 19 Nov 2019, the price action of the Index has traced out a medium-term bearish reversal “Double Top” configuration with its neckline support at 12900 and potential bearish breakout exit target at 12600 that confluences with the former swing high areas of 13 Sep/22 Sep/01 Oct 2019.
  • The daily RSI oscillator is now looking vulnerable to the downside as it is testing a key corresponding support at 45 level the 3rd time with a prior bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest medium-term downside momentum of price action is building up.
  • The 12600/500 medium-term support is also defined by a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% retracement of the prior multi-month up move from 15 Aug 2019 low to 02 Jan 2020 low & 1.618 expansion of the latest slide from 03 Jan 2020 high to 06 Jan 2020 low projected from 07 Jan 2020 high.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

 

Related tags: Germany 40 Indices Middle East

Latest market news

GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:10 AM
Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Germany 40 articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
    Downtrend arrow
    DAX analysis: Stocks resume lower as macro concerns linger
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 25, 2023 11:25 AM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      DAX outlook: German index in focus ahead of big events
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 12, 2023 11:00 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 18, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.