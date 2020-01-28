Dr Copper is Sick

As with any asset, when the price is higher, there is more demand.  When the price is lower, there is less demand.  Copper is used in many manufacturing products such as wire, tubing, industrial equipment, and plumbing.  When the price is high (demand is high), the world economy is thought to be doing well as manufacturing is usually moving at a solid pace.  When the price is low (demand is low), the world economy is thought to be doing poorly as manufacturing most likely has slowed.  Hence, the base metal is often referred to as Dr. Copper, in that it gauges the strength of the economy.

If one is to look at a daily chart of the price of copper since mid-2018, its easy to see that the world economy has been fairly steady, albeit steady at a slow pace.  Price has generally traded between roughly 2.50 and 3.00 over that time period, with the 200 Day Simple Moving Average around 2.70. 

Chart demonstrating Dr Copper Is Sick. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute chart over the last 2 months, we can see that copper had gone bid into the US-China trade agreement.  Price traded from a low of near 2.42 on December 4th to a high of 2.88 on January 16th, a day after Phase One of the US-China Trade Deal was signed.  However, on January 20th, as news began so spread of the new Coronavirus, copper began to trade lower.  In the days to follow, as new cases began showing up around different cities in China, and then around the world, the decline in the price of copper began to accelerate.  People feared (and still do) that the spread of the coronavirus will cause and economic slowdown in China and possibly elsewhere.  Copper has given up all its pre-trade agreement gains, and then some (green line).  Price and the RSI are currently diverging.

Chart demonstrating Dr Copper Is Sick. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 60-minute timeframe, you can see that selloff from the time of the trade deal signing to current. Notice how strong the divergence is between RSI and price.  

Chart demonstrating Dr Copper Is Sick. Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

BE CAREFUL, when variables (coronavirus) are entered into price action, one cannot rely on technical alone.   If the virus continues to spread copper may continue lower, especially is there are stops built up under 2.50!


Related tags: Commodities Forex China Trade War

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.