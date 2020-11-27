Earnings Play NetApp

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 27, 2020 12:15 PM
1 views
Graph showing a slow uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Tuesday, after market, NetApp (NTAP) is expected to report second quarter EPS of $0.73 compared to $1.09 last year on revenue of approximately $1.3 billion vs. $1.4 billion a year earlier. The Co is a leading provider of data management and storage solutions, and its current analyst consensus rating is 7 buys, 18 holds and 3 sells, according to Bloomberg.

Looking at a weekly chart, NetApp's stock price recently broke out to the upside of a long-term downward channel that began to form in September of 2018. The RSI is holding over 60 and shows bullish momentum. Price appears to have used to the 200-week simple moving average (SMA) as resistance.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Looking at a daily chart, NetApp's stock price has been rallying since late-October, early-November and on November 16th, price broke out to the upside of the long-term bearish channel that price was declining within since September of 2018. The RSI has just retreated from overbought territory and its holding above 60. The SMAs are bullish, as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. Price could possibly pull back to the upper trendline of the long-term bearish channel where it would likely find support before continuing to advance. If price can get above 55.75, then its next target would be 61.00. If price can get above 61.00, then it could continue to rise. On the other hand, if price falls below 49.75, it would be a bearish signal that could send price back to 46.75. If price is not able to find support at 46.75, then price could fall further.     



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
Yesterday 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_05
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:36 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 22, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:13 PM
      Tumbleweed on a concrete floor
      How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 09:23 AM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:10 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.