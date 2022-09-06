ECB interest rate rise: Supersize or jumbo?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 6, 2022 12:25 PM
32 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A 50 or 75 basis points hike?

The ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points in the July meeting, the first rate hike in 11 years. The big question this month is not if the ECB will hike but whether it be by 50 or 75 basis points?

Expectations that the ECB would hike rates again were already well in place before last week’s data showed that inflation hit a record high and unemployment fell to a record low. Since then, we have heard from several ECB officials who support a front-loading approach to rate hikes to avoid a 1970’s inflation spiral.

There are strong arguments on both sides for a 50 or a 75-basis point hike.

The ECB is playing catch up as far as rate hikes are concerned, and a 75 basis point hike would send a clear message about getting on top of inflation. Furthermore, the window within which aggressive hiking can take place is narrowing as the region tumbles towards recession.

Following Putin’s cut-off of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, gas prices are expected to remain high, meaning that inflation still hasn’t peaked, and Christine Lagarde could be reluctant to say when it will peak. Double-digit inflation in Q4 is looking very likely.

Meanwhile, some ECB policymakers would prefer to hike by 50 basis points and to use this meeting to discuss a larger move in the future meetings – a more orderly approach.

There is also the fear that the larger interest rate hikes will mean a faster decline into a recession and the sooner the bank will need to stop hiking. Could a smaller for longer approach help cushion the hard blow to the eurozone economy?

Concerns over the weak Euro?

In the previous ECB meeting, policymakers highlighted concerns over the euro’s weakness. A move below parity since then will add to those concerns, particularly as a weaker euro brings inflationary pressures.

Where next for the EUR/USD?

EUR/USD found support on the falling trendline support yesterday and has pushed higher, but the outlook remains bearish. The pair trades below its down trending 20 & 50 sma, and the RSI remains below 50 supporting further losses while it remains out of oversold territory.

To stage a recovery, buyers need to rise above 1.0100, last week’s high, to expose 1.0160, the 50 sma.

Meanwhile, sellers could look to test 0.9877, yesterday’s low, to extend the bearish trend towards 0.98.

 

 

 

eurusd609fx2
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR USD Forex ECB Preview

Latest market news

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets calm, Regional Bank drama continues
Yesterday 04:03 PM
Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
Yesterday 01:18 PM
GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:06 PM
EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:03 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:18 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:15 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:06 PM
        EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 07:03 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.