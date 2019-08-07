EURCHF on SNB Intervention Watch as FX Traders Remain Jittery

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 7, 2019 1:21 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Our friends at Investopedia define a dead cat bounce as “a small, short-lived recovery in the price of a declining security…the name ‘dead cat bounce’ is based on the notion that even a dead cat will bounce if it falls far enough and fast enough.”

Morbid explanation aside, today’s price action suggests that yesterday’s “recovery” in risk appetite may be nothing more than a dead cat bounce. After recovering a bit less than half of Monday’s big selloff, US indices are once again testing 2-month lows; Oil prices didn’t even see a bounce and is trading down over 4% in midday US trade.

In the FX market, the safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc are once again the day’s strongest performers. Perhaps most importantly, as my colleague Fawad Razaqzada noted earlier today, China’s currency is weakening again following yesterday’s temporary respite. This exchange rate may be the most important market to watch in the coming days, as it serves as a proxy for the trade tensions between the US and China.

Amidst this backdrop, FX traders have been consistently selling EUR/CHF since the late April peak just below 1.1500, and yesterday's minor recovery increasingly looks like a textbook dead cat bounce. With yields on benchmark European bonds hitting record negative yields, the relative safety of Switzerland’s economy (the Swiss National Bank’s negative interest rates notwithstanding) is looking more and more attractive.

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com

Of course, the SNB is reticent to see the franc strengthen too much against its most important trading partner. In recent weeks, the central bank’s sight deposits have ticked higher, suggesting that the SNB has been intervening to stem the franc’s rise, but so far, the intervention has been limited.

While it’s impossible to discern where the SNB’s threshold for more aggressive intervention sits, there is a key level of previous technical support near 1.0840 where sellers may look to take profit (or bottom-picking bulls could start to nibble on long positions).

One way or another, the risks to short EUR/CHF positions are growing after a 600-pip drop over the last couple of months.


Related tags: Forex EUR Euro

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:02 PM
    Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 08:30 AM
      USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 27, 2023 10:56 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.