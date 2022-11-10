European Open: RBA hint at a pause, EUR/GBP continues higher

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 10, 2022 6:12 AM
29 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -36.7 points (-0.52%) and currently trades at 6,962.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -280.04 points (-1.02%) and currently trades at 27,433.77
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -304.81 points (-1.86%) and currently trades at 16,053.71
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -108.48 points (-0.91%) and currently trades at 11,804.37

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -27.5 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,268.75
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -27 points (-0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,701.03
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -88 points (-0.64%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,578.32

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 54 points (0.17%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 42.25 points (0.39%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 7.75 points (0.21%)

 

20221110futuresFX

 

RBA hint at a pause

Answering questions to parliament, RBA’s Deputy Governor Michelle Bullock gave a strong hint that the central bank is approaching pause in regards to their tightening cycle. Noting that rates have already been raised “substantially”, she said that they could be nearing a level where there “might be an opportunity to sit and wait”. Rates are currently at 2.85% after seven consecutive hikes, and we’re now left wondering if the RBA will deliver a Christmas present to the people by not hiking interest rates until February.

 

EUR/GBP hits a 4-week high

20221110eurgbpFX

We noted EUR/GBP’s breakout last week and, after pulling back to the monthly pivot, has turned higher once more. A bullish wedge is in play which projects a target near the patterns base around 0.9060. For today, we’d like to see prices hold above 0.8780 high and break back above the monthly R2- but if we see a low volatility pullback beneath this level then we’d still consider bullish setups on lower timeframes for a potential bullish swing trade. The 0.8866 high is now likely in focus for bulls.

The EUR/AUD analysis from Monday is playing out nicely, with the daily chart making a clear breakout to confirm the bullish channel and now within 1-2 day’s ATR away from the 1.5706 high. The daily chart may not offer the adequate reward to risk ratio around current levels, but if it can pullback then perhaps it could become of interest for bullish intraday traders.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221110moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4033.95 (0.66%) 09 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 4.35% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • + 4.10% - BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGIB.L)
  • + 3.55% - Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -9.92% - FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
  • -6.31% - J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
  • -5.76% - Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221110calendarGMT

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR GBP Forex RBA

Latest market news

GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
Today 07:14 AM
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
Today 02:55 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
Yesterday 10:58 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on confident economic data
Yesterday 05:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
Yesterday 04:18 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Graphic of trading data chart
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:34 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 07:14 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:55 AM
        Gold trading
        Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:58 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.