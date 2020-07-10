EURUSD Sinks Below 11300 as Risk Appetite Shrinks

July 10, 2020 5:14 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
The U.S. dollar is strengthening against other major currencies.

Investors are doubtful about smooth reopening of economies from coronavirus-induced shutdowns. In the U.S., as new infections per day spike to more than 50,000, state governors are slowing the return to business.

As investors scale back their risk appetite, the U.S. dollar - widely regarded as a safe-haven asset - is rising against other major currencies like the euro, British pound, Australian dollar and Canadian dollar.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, EUR/USD remains on the downside after retreating from an intraday high of 1.1370 seen yesterday.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

In fact, it is trading within a Bearish Channel while being Capped by the descending 20-period Moving Average.

Note also the Relative Strength Index has dipped below the over-sold level of 30 indicating strong downward momentum for the pair.

Downside Support could only be found at 1.1240 and 1.1220 (around the low of June 3).

Bearish investors should take the level of 1.1290 (around the Upper Bollinger Band) as Key Resistance (Stop-loss) Level. 

Related tags: EUR Forex USD

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.