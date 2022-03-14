FOMC meeting preview: 25bps pencilled in, but balance sheet and dot plot updates key

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 14, 2022 7:39 PM
8 views
federal reserve stamp
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When is the Fed meeting?

The FOMC’s March monetary policy meeting will conclude at 2:00pm ET on Wednesday, March 16.

What will the Fed do?

Despite (or perhaps partially because of) the military conflict in Ukraine, expectations for the US central bank’s immediate monetary policy decision are well-anchored. Just two weeks ago, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated he would back a 25bps (0.25%) interest rate increase at this week’s meeting, and the majority of FOMC voters are likely to vote similarly. At this point, it would be a shock if the Fed did NOT raise interest rates by exactly 0.25%.

Of more intrigue, there is also a chance that Powell and company outline their plans for the Fed’s balance sheet. As it stands, the central bank holds $8.9T in assets, and pressure is growing to start drawing down those assets. With additional asset purchases officially ending this month, we anticipate the Fed will hold off on announcing an explicit plan to stop reinvesting proceeds from its portfolio, though such a maneuver may become necessary by the middle of the year.

Economic projections and the dot plot

While the US economy has seemingly weathered the Omicron variant wave relatively well, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine introduces a big element of uncertainty into forward-looking economic forecasts. At a minimum, the FOMC is likely to cut its near-term forecasts for economic growth (perhaps from 4.0% to 3.0% in 2022) and raise its inflation projections (perhaps from 2.7% to 3.5% this year) as a result of surging commodity prices, highlighted by the big rally in energy products.

The more interesting and uncertain update will be to the central bank’s infamous “dot plot” of interest rate expectations. Fed Chairman Powell recently noted that the committee will need to be “nimble” in the current uncertain environment, but we expect the median FOMC member will pencil in five 25bps interest rate hikes this year, roughly in-line with what traders are pricing in, albeit with a relatively large spread between more conservative members and more hawkish officials.

FOMC meeting impact on the US dollar

It seems unlikely that Jerome Powell and Company will rock the boat dramatically this week, but even reaffirming its intent to raise interest rates consistently and generally shift to a greater focus on inflation could still support the greenback. The US dollar has hit multi-year highs against major rivals including the euro, pound sterling, and Japanese yen in recent weeks, and in particular against the euro, the US dollar appears poised for another leg higher in the coming days.

As the chart below shows, EUR/USD rolled over last week at previous-support-turned-resistance near 1.1125, and the key level of support to watch this week will be last week’s low near 1.0800. A break below that level would expose the five-year low in the mid-1.0600s next:

FX_EURUSD_LIKELY_HEADED_LOWER_IF_108_BREAKS

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed FOMC Trade Ideas US Dollar

Latest market news

When to use leading vs lagging indicators
Today 01:58 PM
S&P500 outlook: Caution reins ahead of Powell & on chip war worries
Today 01:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Today 11:46 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Tensions rise between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty
Today 07:14 AM
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
Today 02:55 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Fed articles

Research
S&P 500 Analysis: Fed delivers a more “Hawkish Hold,” Stocks Slip
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 14, 2023 07:03 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 14, 2023 05:35 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 13, 2023 10:54 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 13, 2023 05:41 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.