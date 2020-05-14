FTSE dashed by Fed WHO comments

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 14, 2020 7:18 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Two high level comments are reverberating through the markets this morning, pulling the FTSE and European gauges lower. Fed chairman Jay Powell warning that the US could be facing an extended period of weak economic growth affected both European trading and trading in Asia. He also urged Congress to spend more or face a period of historic economic turmoil.

Dashing hopes that the pandemic will be resolved quickly, the World Health Organisation’s Emergencies Director Michael Ryan said that the coronavirus may never go away and instead become just another endemic virus in the community.

Retail speculators boost investment firm stocks

In London, stocks that are typically the worst hit by the coronavirus came under renewed pressure, notably airlines, housebuilders , banks and insurance firms. The negative broader picture weighed on property firm Persimmon even though the firm is about to reopen its offices at the end of this week and 65% of its construction work is back up and running.

But these distressed times are also offering opportunities such as private equity firm 3i Group and distressed buyer Melrose Industries. 3i shares are the flavour of the morning after the firm said it would still pay out its dividends for 2020 despite returns on its private equity business dropping by over 30%. The hardest hit have been its investments in the travel and the car sector.

The extended lockdown and the shares meltdown has created a vast surge in retail trading activity over the last two months with trading broker Hargreaves Landsdown experiencing the influx of an additional £6.3 billion from investors. Strong results mean that the firm will be able to stick to its planned dividend payout for this year.
Related tags: Indices Equities

Latest market news

British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
Today 06:48 PM
Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Today 04:59 PM
Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
Today 04:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
Today 02:20 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
Today 01:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can Apple stock earn a $3 trillion valuation?
Today 12:38 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Research
Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:22 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:24 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 27, 2023 10:58 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 27th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 26, 2023 11:15 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.