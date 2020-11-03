Geely Automobile Classical Strong Bullish Pattern

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 3, 2020 10:25 PM
1 views
Rocket taking off on a bright day
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Geely Automobile (175.hk), a Chinese vehicle manufacturer whose share price has been lagging behind its peers BYD, has surged more than 20% so far this week.

Earlier this week, the Chinese government announced plans to target 20% ratio of new energy vehicle to total vehicle sales by 2025 and to provide financial support for building electric vehicle charging piles.

Meanwhile, Citigroup raised Geely Automobile's and its high-end LK brand vehicle sales volume forecast to 1.60 million units, or 23% growth year-on-year, and lifted the stock's target price to $41 from $30 previously.

From a technical point of view, Geely Automobile's (175.hk) upside momentum remains strong as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a classical bullish cup and handle pattern, and has just surpassed July's high. The level at $17.00 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $22.00 and $25.00 respectively.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities Stocks China

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 31st July 2023
Today 10:45 PM
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.