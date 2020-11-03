Geely Automobile (175.hk), a Chinese vehicle manufacturer whose share price has been lagging behind its peers BYD, has surged more than 20% so far this week.





Earlier this week, the Chinese government announced plans to target 20% ratio of new energy vehicle to total vehicle sales by 2025 and to provide financial support for building electric vehicle charging piles.





Meanwhile, Citigroup raised Geely Automobile's and its high-end LK brand vehicle sales volume forecast to 1.60 million units, or 23% growth year-on-year, and lifted the stock's target price to $41 from $30 previously.





From a technical point of view, Geely Automobile's (175.hk) upside momentum remains strong as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a classical bullish cup and handle pattern, and has just surpassed July's high. The level at $17.00 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $22.00 and $25.00 respectively.





Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



