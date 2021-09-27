German elections EURUSD mildly lower as coalition talks begin

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 27, 2021 9:58 AM
5 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

No surprises

In line with the polls the SPD led by Olaf Scholz won the largest number of votes in the German elections. The SPD won 25.7% of the votes, whilst the CDU/CSU came a close second with 24.1%, the worst performance by the Conservatives in recent history.  

The smaller parties, the Green party and the FDP won 14.8% and 11.5% respectively making it a successful night for the minorities.  

Coalition talks 

The election results pave the way for coalition talks. There are several outcomes which could come about as a result of coalition talks. Olaf Scholz’s centre left social democrats will initially look to seek a coalition with the Greens and the FDP, in the so-called traffic light coalition.  

However, the CDU/CSU have also said that they plan to try to form a government with the FDP and the Greens. This has been called the Jamaican coalition. So although the SPD’s narrowly won the election, the FDP and the Greens could actually decide who will lead the next coalition government in Germany. 

Coalition talks in 2017 dragged on for six months, many will be hoping that these talks will be quicker given the challenges that lie ahead. Whilst there are other coalition options, the traffic light or the Jamaican coalition are considered a continuation of the status quo in terms of fiscal and EU policies. There could be a slight shift in a policy, particularly in a greener direction but broadly speaking the result indicates continuity. 

Market reaction 

So far, the market’s reaction has been relatively muted. There have been no surprises. The prospect of at three-way coalition prevents market unfriendly scenarios. The DAX has pushed higher and trades over 15600 thanks in part to likelihood of the business friendly FDP being included in the coalition. 

Meanwhile the Euro has come under mild pressure, weighed down by the limbo as talks take place. 

Learn more about the Euro

Where next for the EUR/USD? 

EUR/USD trades below its descending trendline dating back to early September. The RSI points to further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory. Immediate support can be seen at 1.1680 last week’s low, ahead of 1.1665 the August low. A break below here could expose 1.16 a level last seen in November 2020. On the flip side, a move over 1.1750 the falling trendline and horizontal resistance could negate the near term down trend help the pair towards 1.1790 the 50 sma. 


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: EUR

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
June 30, 2023 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
June 30, 2023 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
June 30, 2023 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
June 30, 2023 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
June 30, 2023 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.