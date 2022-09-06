Gold and the trap door Part III

September 6, 2022 6:05 AM
115 views
Gold nuggets

 

 

Gold has spent the past two- and a-bit years trading in a wide range between $1670 and $2070.

 

In our last update on gold two weeks ago here, we noted that gold was again edging towards the bottom of the range, and should gold hold and begin to bounce from this support zone, longs should be considered.

 

Gold undone again by the rampant U.S dollar post-Jackson Hole

 

The fallout from the Fed Chairs Hawkish speech at Jackson Hole (amongst other things) was enough to push gold to a low late last week at $1688. A move that coincided with the U.S dollar index, the DXY, breaking to fresh record highs and briefly above 110 last night. 

 

As noted previously, gold is typically inversely correlated to the U.S dollar. When the U.S dollar rallies, gold generally declines and vice versa.

 

What about yields?

 

While gold sometimes has a negative correlation with real yields, including into the end of last year and during the first half of 2022, it’s a correlation that weakened after Q1 2022.

 

Interestingly the expectation of rate hikes into Q1 2023, reinforced by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, has not been enough to drive gold through its range lows.

 

Instead, the expectation of lower rates and a softer U.S dollar by mid-2023 is possibly providing some support for the beleaguered precious metal and its ability to hold range lows.  

 

What about positioning?

 

The Commitment of Traders report shows that long open interest in gold amongst the non-commercial speculative traders (mainly trend following accounts) has been whittled down to 117k from 274k contracts in March of this year. 

 

What do the charts say?

Based on the tentative rebound from ahead of the support zone provided by range lows  $1680/70, we are cautiously bullish gold, looking for a rebound back towards $1807, with scope to the middle of the range at $1870.

 

On the downside, a break and close below $1670/60 would negate the bullish bias and open up the next downside levels at $1557 and then $1451.

GOLD Weekly Chart 6th of sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of Sept 6th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Gold US Dollar Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
April 28, 2023 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
April 28, 2023 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
April 28, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
April 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
April 28, 2023 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
April 28, 2023 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Research
Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 20, 2023 01:10 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 13, 2023 07:10 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 4, 2023 03:30 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Two Trades to Watch: DAX, Gold
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 20, 2023 08:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.