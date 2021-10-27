Hang Seng Enters Correction as Sentiment Sours

Asian equities were mostly lower yesterday as multiple drivers weighed on sentiment across the region. Futures markets are also pointing to a softer open today.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 28, 2021 1:33 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Hang Seng utilities are turning higher whilst the HSI turns lower

Multiple drivers weigh on equity sentiment across the Asian region

Over the past 48 hours several driving forces have weighed on Asian equities. Reports that tensions between the US and China had resurfaced following a vote in Washington resulted in the effective ban on China Telecom Corp from operating in the US. The South China Moring Post also fanned fears that Chinese companies may be delisted from US exchanges within a year to further fan fears of a fallout.

Furthermore, China’s reform commission (NDRC) told some property firms to “optimise” offshore debt structures as Beijing moves to minimise damage from the Evergrande default. And Chinese property developer Modern Land become the latest company to default on a bond payment, weighing broadly on property shares across China.

 

Tencent was the second worst performer yesterday

Yet developments in Hong Kong saw the Hang Seng index break out of a 5-day consolidation, to the downside. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that they will tighten border restrictions and remove quarantine exemptions, to bring their rules “more in line with the mainland” (China). This is despite there being no COVID-19 outbreak in over two months and concerns being raised by the business community of the impact it will have on the economy.

The 10 largest stocks by market capped all turned lower yesterday

Lam said the move was required in order to enjoy quarantine free travel with China. This is frustrating to business leaders who are watching financial rivals such as Singapore, Tokyo, London and New York Reopen.

 

 

HSI remains bullish on the daily but in a corrective phase

The Hang Seng fell -1.6% by the close during its worst session in 3-weeks. All top-10 stocks by market-cap were also in the red with Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) dragging the index lower and are currently down -4.4% and -5.7% this week respectively. This means the index is clearly within a countertrend move after its 10% rally from October’s low.

However, the daily trend remains bullish above 24,880 which means prices could fall another -3% and retain its bullish structure. Should sentiment remain fragile and USD/HKD continue to rise, then we suspect the Hang Seng will also move lower over the near-term.

The Hang Seng Index has entered a correction

However, something to keep in mind is that OBV (On Balance Volume) has been trending higher since September, which shows us that bulls have been more active than bears over this period. So, whilst we see near-term risks to the downside, we continue to suspect its current decline is corrective in nature so will seek evidence of a corrective low above 24,880, or the broken trendline.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Hong Kong 50 Indices Shares market Equities Technical Analysis Trade War
Latest market news
View more news
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Hong Kong 50 articles

china_07
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
By:
Matt Simpson
June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Research
      The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
        Research
        Can the Hang Seng cobble together a sympathy bounce?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 6, 2022 12:21 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.