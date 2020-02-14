How Low Can the Euro Go

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 14, 2020 7:58 AM
6 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The euro is slipping lower in early trade on Friday, hitting a fresh 34 month low of $1.0828. EUR/USD has fallen in every session in February, bar one, where the gains were so small they are hardly worth mentioning. 

February to date EUR/USD has shed 2.2% of its value, extending losses of 1% from January.

German economy vs US economy
Today’s weakness comes following stagnation in the German economy. QoQ Europe’s largest economy recorded 0% growth. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, industrial production and factory orders are falling, the manufacturing sector remains deep in contraction and the impact of coronavirus remains unknown but potentially hard hitting. Europe’s largest economy is already on its knees and there could be another kicking to come.
On the other hand, recent data from the US paints a solid picture of the US economy. Strong job creation, 3% wage growth and recovering manufacturing sector. Retail sales due for release later today are expected to show strong consumption. 

ECB vs Fed
Given the deteriorating health of the Eurozone but particularly the German economy, rumors are circulating that the ECB could adopt a more dovish stance with more easing on the cards.
Hearing from Jerome Powell earlier in the week, the Fed’s assessment of the US economy continues to be cautiously optimistic. Jerome Powell sees the current expansion of the US economy continuing and current monetary policy appropriate.

Coronavirus
The extent of damage that coronavirus will inflict on the Chinese economy and the spillover effect on the US or the German economy, is unknown. However, the German economy is primarily a manufacturing, exporter economy. This means that it is more vulnerable than the US economy from a slowdown in China. Meanwhile the US dollar benefits from coronavirus fears owing to its safe haven status.

More downside to come?
Given the above assessment, it seems unlikely that the euro will start to pick up meaningfully anytime soon. In fact, there appears to be more potential for further downside. It would take a sustained improvement in German and Eurozone data to see any real move higher in the euro and that looks to be some way off.

Levels to watch
“The trend is your friend”,  “don’t try to catch a falling knife” these are all relevant here! EUR/USD trades below its 50,100 and 200 sma, with strong downward momentum. 
Immediate support can be seen at today’s low $1.0828 before EUR/USD looks towards $1.05. On the flip side resistance can be seen at $1.0870 (trend line resistance) prior to $1.0925 (trendline resistance and high 11th Feb).

Market chart demonstrating How Low Can The EURO(EUR)o Go. Published in February 2020

Related tags: Euro EUR Dollar Forex

Latest market news

How to use the money flow index to analyse markets
Yesterday 08:15 PM
Australian dollar analysis: Will AUD/USD break 0.6710 resistance?
Yesterday 05:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 moves higher as rate hike fears diminish
Yesterday 05:22 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Stocks rebound to test key resistance ahead of big events
Yesterday 04:39 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Yesterday 03:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
Yesterday 01:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Euro articles

ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The top 10 most traded currencies
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    January 30, 2023 03:50 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Weekly COT report: Investors kept piling into gold
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2022 02:10 AM
        multiple currencies
        EUR/JPY Offers Volatility, Without Much USD Correlation
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        April 1, 2020 04:03 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.