It Could Be Make Or Break For The Aussie With Several Pairs Sitting At Support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 27, 2019 12:07 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

It Could Be Make Or Break For The Aussie, With Several Pairs Sitting At Support


With several AUD pairs sitting at key levels, it could be approaching a time for a make or break for the Aussie

AUD/USD remains within an established bearish channel on the daily chart. The September rally stalled around the 50% retracement level before rolling over, and prices are now interacting with the flash-crash low set early January. With the 20-day eMA capping the weekly high and Wednesday providing a bearish engulfing candle, the swing high could be in place at 0.6806. Yesterday’s inside bar shows compression is underway, which can be the prelude to range expansion.

  • Bias remains bearish below 0.6806.
  • Bears could take a break of Wednesday’s low as a sign the bearish trend is set to resume.
  • Initial target would be around 0.6700 (round number) which is just above the YTD lows. A break beneath 0.6674 brings the lower channel into focus for bears.
  • AUD/CHF is also worth keeping tabs on as the setup is quite similar.




AUD/JPY is consolidating above the June 2016 low and will likely track the direction of sentiment; so if indices and USD/JPY are to continue to rebound we could see USD/JPY rise in tandem, whereas if they turn lower, this FX barometer of risk could break through key support and bears take another crack at the year to date lows. Whilst a near-term bounce could be possible, we’d favour an eventual break lower due to the dominant bearish trend.

  • The daily trend remains bearish below 74.50, although a minor rebound from current levels seems plausible.
  • If prices rebound, a lower high beneath 74.50 could be a sign that momentum is trying to revert to the dominant trend.
  • Bears could take a break beneath 72.50 as a sign prices are set to head lower.
  • Monitor price action on S&P500 and USD/JPY to help assess the likely direction of AUD/JPY.


AUD/NZD has broken out of its latest channel, although the downside break is yet to compel. Wednesday’s bullish hammer respected support around 1.0700 and spoiled the potential double top pattern previously highlighted. Still, yesterday’s bearish candle spanned most of the hammer’s range and closed near the lows, so bulls are not out of the woods yet. That said, we note a potential bullish wedge forming on the four-hour chart with a small bullish divergence, so 1.0700 appears to be a key level going forward for bulls and bears.

  • Bears could wait for a break below 1.7000 before considering shorts, with the lows around 1.0631/38 as a target
  • Bulls could wait for a breakout from the wedge on the four-hour chart, using Thursday’s high as a initial target (the base of the wedge), followed by 1.0800 and the 1.0840 high.

Related tags: Australia Forex

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 03:12 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
Yesterday 05:33 PM
AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
Yesterday 03:00 PM
SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 6, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia articles

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:32 PM
    Federal reserve building
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 5, 2023 11:05 PM
      Market chart
      WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 5th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 4, 2023 10:51 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD pulls back ahead of today’s RBA meeting, 25bp hike on the cards?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 10:25 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.